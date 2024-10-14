SBB Research Group Foundation Names September 2024 Grant Finalists: Black Onyx Allstars, Comic Books for Kids, Illinois Association of Free & Charitable Clinics

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Chicago-area charities as the September 2024 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits (in alphabetical order):



Black Onyx Allstars (Chicago, IL) offers a culturally inclusive and empowering cheerleading program that fosters community engagement. They are committed to delivering a comprehensive all-star journey that promotes teamwork, athleticism, and personal growth in a supportive and uplifting environment.

Comic Books for Kids (St. Charles, IL) aims to bring kid-friendly comics and pop culture items to children in hospitals and cancer centers. They work closely with Child Life teams to tailor donations to the unique needs of each hospital, primarily in the U.S., with expansion into Canada.

Illinois Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (Lemont, IL) enhances the impact of free and charitable clinics by advocating for and supporting them to provide equitable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare. They address systemic health inequities, drive change in marginalized communities, foster clinic-led collaboration, and use the unique clinic model to inspire innovation and influence policy.



The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

