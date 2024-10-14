Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Industry Research Report 2024: Innovations in Cryo-Electron Microscopy Techniques Expand Addressable Market Opportunity for Hybrid Approaches

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Crystallization and Crystallography - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Protein Crystallization and Crystallography was estimated at US$1.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



What Is Driving the Growth of the Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market?



The growth in the protein crystallization and crystallography market is driven by several factors that reflect both technological advancements and evolving scientific demands. One of the primary drivers is the growing focus on drug discovery and development, where understanding protein structures is critical for identifying and optimizing potential drug candidates. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are heavily investing in crystallography to accelerate the design of novel therapeutics, particularly in the fields of oncology, infectious diseases, and personalized medicine. Technological innovations, such as automated crystallization platforms and advanced X-ray sources like synchrotrons, have increased the efficiency and success rates of protein structure determination, further fueling market growth.

The expanding use of structural biology in academic and research institutions, supported by government funding and collaborations with industry, is also contributing to the market's expansion. Additionally, the rise of structural genomics initiatives, aimed at determining the structures of all proteins encoded by a given genome, is driving demand for crystallization and crystallography services. The increasing complexity of biological targets, including large macromolecular complexes and membrane proteins, is pushing the boundaries of crystallography, leading to continuous innovation and the adoption of cutting-edge techniques. Finally, the growing interest in cryo-crystallography and the development of next-generation X-ray free-electron lasers are expected to sustain the momentum in this market, offering unprecedented opportunities for structural biology research.



What Are the Emerging Trends and Innovations in Protein Crystallization and Crystallography?



The field of protein crystallization and crystallography is experiencing rapid advancements, driven by the need to tackle increasingly complex biological questions. One of the most significant trends is the integration of automation and robotics in the crystallization process, allowing for high-throughput screening of crystallization conditions. Automated systems can simultaneously test thousands of different conditions, significantly accelerating the identification of optimal parameters for crystal growth.

Another emerging trend is the use of microcrystallography, where extremely small crystals are analyzed using highly focused X-ray beams. This approach is particularly useful for studying membrane proteins and large protein complexes, which are often challenging to crystallize. Additionally, serial femtosecond crystallography (SFX) has revolutionized the field by using ultra-fast X-ray pulses from free-electron lasers to capture diffraction data from tiny crystals before they are destroyed by the radiation. This technique has opened new avenues for studying dynamic processes and transient states in proteins. The increasing application of cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) in conjunction with crystallography is another trend, providing complementary data that enhances the accuracy and completeness of protein structures.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Consumables segment, which is expected to reach US$1.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.3%. The Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Instruments segment is also set to grow at 6.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $407.1 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.0% CAGR to reach $555.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Agilent Technologies Inc., Biogenuix Medsystems Pvt. Ltd., Bruker Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 368 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Protein Crystallization and Crystallography - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Structure-Based Drug Design Drives Adoption of Protein Crystallography Techniques

Advancements in Automation Technology Propel Growth in Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market

Integration of AI and Machine Learning Strengthens Business Case for Predictive Crystallography Solutions

Expanding Structural Genomics Projects Accelerates Demand for High-Throughput Crystallization Methods

Innovations in Cryo-Electron Microscopy Techniques Expand Addressable Market Opportunity for Hybrid Approaches

Growth in Biopharmaceuticals Spurs Need for Detailed Protein Structure Analysis

Increased Focus on Precision Medicine Drives Growth in Protein Crystallography Applications

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 38 Featured)

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Biogenuix Medsystems Pvt. Ltd.

Bruker Corporation

Creative Biostructure

Formulatrix

Hampton Research Corp.

Hitgen Inc.

Jena Bioscience GmbH

MiTeGen LLC

Mollecular Dimensions

Proteros biostructures GmbH

Rigaku Corporation

SARomics Biostructures AB

Shanghai ChemPartner Co., Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

