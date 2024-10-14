Ischemic Stroke Drug Pipeline Research Report 2024: Emerging Drugs, Pipeline Development Activities, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ischemic Stroke - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Ischemic Stroke - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 55+ pipeline drugs in Ischemic Stroke pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Ischemic Stroke pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Ischemic Stroke treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Ischemic Stroke commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Ischemic Stroke collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Ischemic Stroke R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Ischemic Stroke.



Ischemic Stroke Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Ischemic Stroke report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Ischemic Stroke Emerging Drugs

Nelonemdaz: GNT Pharma



Nelonemdaz, previously known as Neu2000, is a derivative of aspirin and sulfasalazine and is a multitarget neuroprotective agent with potent inhibitory effects against Ca2+ permeability of the NMDA (N-methyl-D-aspartate) receptor. Nelonemdaz is a multitarget neuroprotectant that selectively blocks N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors and scavenges free radicals, as proven in preclinical ischemia-reperfusion studies. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Ischemic Stroke.



3K3A-APC: ZZ Biotech



ZZ Biotech LLC is developing 3K3A-APC, a newly designed, modified, recombinant activated protein C (APC) pharmaceutical for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke. 3K3A-APC is derived from a 461-residue protein C zymogen precursor expressed via recombinant technology in Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cells. Its amino acid sequence differs from that of the wild-type human Activated Protein C (APC). Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of development to treat Ischemic Stroke.



JX10: JIXING Pharmaceuticals



JX10 (formerly BIIB131) is an investigational drug developed by Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals, formerly by Biogen, for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke (AIS). It is proposed to have both thrombolytic and anti-inflammatory activities, aiming to restore critical blood flow post-stroke and potentially improve clinical outcomes for AIS patients. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat Ischemic Stroke.



Elezanumab: AbbVie



Elezanumab (ABT-555) is a monoclonal antibody RGMa inhibitor being investigated by AbbVie to treat spinal cord injuries and acute ischemic stroke. RGMa is a potent modulator of axonal growth, myelination, and downstream immunoregulatory molecules (eg, interlukin-10 [IL-10]) that are important factors for inhibiting neuronal and oligodendroglial regeneration and functional recovery after central nervous system (CNS) trauma or inflammation. RGMa neutralization is a novel approach that may provide neurorestoration/regeneration and functional recovery in a variety of degenerative CNS diseases. It is currently in Phase II of clinical inverstigation for the treatment of AIS (Acute Ischemic Stroke).



UMC119-06: Meridigen Biotech Co., Ltd.



Meridigen has been developing UMC119-06, an umbilical cord-derived MSCs (hUC-MSCs) drug. Focusing on the potential and multiple therapeutic effects of UMC119-06 including anti-oxidation, immunomodulation, lung cell protection and, anti-fibrosis. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of development to treat Ischemic Stroke.

Ischemic Stroke: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase III, II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Ischemic Stroke therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Ischemic Stroke drugs.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Ischemic Stroke drugs?

How many Ischemic Stroke drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Ischemic Stroke?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Ischemic Stroke therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Ischemic Stroke and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

GNT Pharma

ZZ Biotech

JIXING Pharmaceuticals

AbbVie

Meridigen Biotech Co., Ltd.

Saillant Therapeutics

TargED Biopharmaceuticals

Acticor Biotech

Revalesio Corporation

Constant Therapeutics LLC

NeuroTrauma Sciences, LLC

Basking Bioscience

Key Products

Nelonemdaz

3K3A-APC

JX10

Elezanumab

UMC119-06

ST-01

Microlyse

Glenzocimab

RNS60

TXA127

NTS-104

BB-031

Ischemic Stroke: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Ischemic Stroke drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Ischemic Stroke

There are approx. 50+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Ischemic Stroke. The companies which have their Ischemic Stroke drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, GNT Pharma and ZZ Biotech.

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type

Ischemic Stroke Report Insights

Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Ischemic Stroke Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5erttv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.