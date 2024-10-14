Conveyor System Market Estimated to surpass $15.07 billion by 2031, globally at a CAGR of 5.5%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Conveyor System Market, valued at US$ 10.35 Bn in 2024, is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. It is projected to reach US$ 15.07 Bn by 2031. The increasing need for material handling equipment is boosting the conveyor system market. Owing to the increased installation of conveyor systems across various manufacturing industries. Conveyor systems help in efficient transportation of materials within the manufacturing facility and allow smooth production workflow. Industries such as automotive, food & beverage, packaging and logistics extensively use conveyor systems for transportation of raw materials, in-process components and finished goods.



Market Dynamics:

Conveyor System Market growth is attributed to increasing automation in the manufacturing industries. Rising demand for material handling equipment also contributes to growth. Conveyor systems transport materials along production lines. These systems deliver materials to workstations accurately and on time. This reduces human errors and improves production efficiency.

Limited flexibility in changing production process acts as a restraint. Dependence on electricity and energy consumption also hinder market growth.

Conveyor System Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $10.35 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $15.07 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Vertical Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Advantages of conveyor systems over manual material handling



• Increasing adoption across manufacturing and processing industries Restraints & Challenges • Complex integration requirements



• Issues related to maintenance and repair

Market Trends

Growing E-commerce Industry: Rising penetration of internet and smartphones has boosted the growth of the e-commerce industry. E-commerce warehouses use conveyor systems on a large-scale for sorting, assembling, and distribution of packages.

Advent of Robotic Conveyor Systems: Integration of robotics with conveyor systems is gaining traction among manufacturers. Robotic conveyor systems provide flexibility in handling complex product designs at high-speeds with accuracy and precision.

Belt Conveyor Systems: Belt conveyor systems account for the largest share of the conveyor system market. Belt conveyors offer flexible and efficient transportation of diverse product across different distance. They offer advantages such as continuous product movement, reliability, low maintenance, and easy installation compared to other conveyor types.

Market Opportunities

Automated warehousing and logistics, fuelled by the relentless rise of e-commerce, present a lucrative opportunity for growth. Manufacturers are focusing on providing efficient and scalable material handling solutions.

Adoption of smart manufacturing and industry 4.0 technologies in automotive and aerospace sector creates demand for advance conveyor system. It can integrate seamlessly with robotics and artificial intelligence.

Renewable energy sector, particularly solar panel production, requires specialized conveyor solutions that ensure efficient and precise material handling.

Key Market Takeaways

The global conveyor system market is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to growing automation across industries.

On the basis of type, the belt conveyor system segment to hold a dominant position. It accounts for over 30% of the market share due to its versatility and suitability for medium to long-distance transportation.

By vertical, the manufacturing segment holds the largest share currently. This is due to wide use of conveyors in assembly lines and within-plant logistics. The food & beverage segment will grow at a strong pace due to the need for hygienic and reliable material movement.

North America currently dominates the global market due to early adoption of automation. Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities. This is owing to increasing manufacturing activities and e-commerce penetration in China and India.

Competitors Insights

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Catepillar Inc.

Continental Conveyor

Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic Corp.

Durr AG, Emerson Electric Co.

Fives Group, Interroll Group

Kardex Group

Kuka AG

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Siemens AG

SSI Schafer AG.

Conveyor System Industry News

In June 2023, Siemens introduced the SIMATIC WinCC Unified V18, an advanced visualization system integrated within the TIA Portal.

In February 2023, Murata Machinery USA, Inc. announced the introduction of the Ledger A3 mini-load system.

Detailed Segmentation-

Type Insights (Revenue, US$ Bn, 2019 - 2031)

Belt Conveyor Systems

Roller Conveyor Systems

Overhead Conveyor Systems

Pallet Conveyor Systems

Others (e.g. Vibrating Conveyor, Bucket Conveyor)



Vertical Insights (Revenue, US$ Bn, 2019 - 2031)

Manufacturing

Logistics and Warehousing

Food and Beverage

Mining and Minerals

Others



Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2019 - 2031)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



