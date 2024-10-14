JCDecaux wins the digital CIP contract of Rio de Janeiro, expanding its presence in the city

Paris, October 14th, 2024 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, confirms that its subsidiary in Brazil was awarded the concession for City Information Panels (CIP) in Rio de Janeiro, following a competitive tender. JCDecaux Brazil will operate at least 225 full-digital assets in strategic areas of the city, near bike-sharing stations, metro stations, pedestrian areas, and high-traffic roads.

This 20-year contract allows JCDecaux to expand its operations to all the areas of the city, including neighbourhoods in the South Zone, such as Copacabana, Ipanema and Leblon. JCDecaux has served Rio de Janeiro since 2016, operating bus shelters, clocks and CIPs. The gain of this full-digital contract demonstrates once again the innovative media approach of the company, through the digitisation of its assets in Brazil, one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. A programmatic offer will soon be activated, allowing brands more than ever to deliver the right message at the right time in the right place, thanks to this technology promoting contextualisation, flexibility and real time.

In a dynamic advertising market, where outdoor advertising grew by 40% in H1 2024, representing 11.2% of advertising investments (source Cenp-Meios), JCDecaux operates the largest national Street Furniture offer in Brazil with more than 15,000 poster sites. They are strategically located across 10 major cities, including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, North and Northeast Regions. In addition to the main metro lines in São Paulo, the company also manages the advertising concession in the country’s two busiest international airports: São Paulo Guarulhos (GRU) and Brasília (BSB).

With a population of more than 6 million inhabitants within the city and 12 million in the urban area, Rio de Janeiro is the most visited city in Brazil, attracting 2 million tourists every year. Thanks to this new contract, JCDecaux will continue to offer high-performance media plans to its advertising clients, enabling them to address a young, working and mobile audience.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this contract expanding our presence in Rio de Janeiro, with a highly qualitative CIP offer. Through the quality of its design and locations, our street furniture will continue to demonstrate its relevance and perfect integration into the marvellous city, one of the most beautiful in the world. Thanks to its full-digital dimension, our offer will bring the best of this technology to advertisers, particularly through programmatic. Brazil, which is ranked among the world’s top ten largest advertising markets and N°1 in Latin America, is leading the way in terms of digital communication. It is one of the markets where JCDecaux’s assets are the most digitised, already representing more than half of our revenue in the country. As the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, our vision is to deliver innovative media assets that enhance communication, benefiting cities, partners, people, advertisers and their brands.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2023 revenue: €3,570.0m (a) – H1 2024 revenue: €1,807.6m (a)

– H1 2024 revenue: €1,807.6m N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,056,833 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,918 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,650 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.8/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.7), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (630,196 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 258 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (319,081 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (85,743 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (708,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (165,292 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (91,682 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (25,337 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (21,300 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Attachment