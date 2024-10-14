Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of September 30, 2024

Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of September 30, 2024

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
 

 

09/30/2024

  		 

 

96,501,526

  		 

Total gross of voting rights: 96,501,526
Total net* of voting rights: 96,199,467

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

