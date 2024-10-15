Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 41

Company announcement no. 62
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement2,560,397 321,242,073
7 October 2024 17,800  128.02  2,278,756
8 October 2024 18,000  129.24  2,326,320
9 October 2024 18,000  129.14  2,324,520
10 October 2024 18,000  130.00  2,340,000
11 October 2024 18,000  132.54  2,385,720
Total week 41 89,800   11,655,316
Total accumulated2,650,197   332,897,389

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,760,197  treasury shares equal to 2.35 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt
Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation

