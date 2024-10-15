CECO Environmental to Release Third Quarter Earnings and Host Conference Call on October 29

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment and industrial equipment, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2024 financial results on October 29, 2024, premarket. The Company will also host its earnings call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. CT). The Company’s financial results and presentation will be posted on its website at www.cecoenviro.com.

The details for the webcast are:

When: Tuesday, October 29 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Where: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ui844vi

How: Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above

Register to receive the dial-in info and a unique pin:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI76b0c5bac3f448b6b1a734e15bff87ec

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website shortly after the live webcast has concluded.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water, and energy transition markets across the globe through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil and gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO’s global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

Company Contact:

Peter Johansson

Chief Financial and Strategy Officer

888-990-6670

Investor Relations Contact:

Steven Hooser and Jean Marie Young

Three Part Advisors

214-872-2710

Investor.Relations@OneCECO.com