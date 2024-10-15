Er-Kim CEO Cem Zorlular Recognized as a Patient Champion on the 2024 PharmaVoice 100

ISTANBUL, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cem Zorlular, CEO of Er-Kim, an international pharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of novel therapies, was recently recognized as a Patient Champion on this year’s PharmaVoice 100. Established in 2005, the annual list recognizes the most inspiring people across all sectors of the life sciences industry who are striving to improve outcomes for patients around the world.



“I am delighted to be named to the 2024 PharmaVoice 100 and feel privileged to be a part of such a distinguished group so committed to improving healthcare outcomes,” said Zorlular. “At Er-Kim, we believe we have a responsibility to ensure patients have safe and prompt access to leading or innovative treatments regardless of where they live.”

Said Meagan Parrish, lead editor of PharmaVoice, “These honorees are inspirations. Their teams look to them for guidance, their patients for support, and their organizations for direction. Each winner represents progress toward a healthier future for everyone that is bolstered by science and technological advancements. We are excited to recognize their contributions through this annual list.”

Er-Kim offers a platform of full-service solutions for global pharmaceutical companies seeking to make their treatments globally accessible. Since taking on a leadership role at Er-Kim, Zorlular and his team have built upon the firm’s decades-long legacy of navigating the unique challenges of international markets — regulatory compliance, market access, infrastructure, drug safety and supply chain management — to ensure that patients in the markets they serve receive timely access to treatments. Er-Kim’s platform currently covers more than 30 countries, and the company continues to expand their geographic reach to benefit an increasing number of patients.

Established in 1981, Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals stands at the forefront of biopharmaceutical innovation, partnering with over 40 global leaders to revolutionize patient care in key international markets. Our pioneering business models, tailored for sustainability and flexibility, have positioned us as a full-service solution, extending our reach to over 600 million patients through our fully owned affiliates. With a dedicated team of over 280 professionals worldwide and revenues exceeding EUR 200M, Er-Kim is not just a partner but a trailblazer in healthcare, continually setting new standards in commercialization and patient access. For more information, please visit http://www.er-kim.com/.

