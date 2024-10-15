BioXcel Therapeutics Announces U.S. Department of Defense Grant to University of North Carolina to Fund Study of BXCL501 (Sublingual Dexmedetomidine) for Treating Acute Stress Disorder

Phase 2a efficacy and safety trial enrollment initiation expected in H1 2025



NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience, today announced a collaboration with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) on a grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to evaluate the efficacy and safety of BXCL501 as a potential treatment for acute stress disorder (ASD).

The award provides $2.8 million to the UNC Institute for Trauma Recovery from September 15, 2024 through September 14, 2026 to evaluate the potential efficacy of BXCL501 to reduce ASD symptom severity and/or posttraumatic neuropsychiatric symptoms. The double-blind, placebo-controlled trial is expected to enroll 100 patients experiencing ASD resulting from motor vehicle collisions, beginning in the first half of 2025. BioXcel Therapeutics will supply BXCL501 for the trial.

ASD symptoms occur in the days and weeks after trauma, and include anxiety, sleep disturbance, concentration difficulty, pain, and somatic symptoms such as dizziness and lightheadedness. Chronic adverse posttraumatic neuropsychiatric symptoms occur when acute stress reaction does not resolve, and include persistent pain, posttraumatic stress, and depressive symptoms. ASD prevalence varies considerably based on the study and nature of the trauma. An estimated 40 million Americans annually go to the emergency department after a traumatic experience.1

“There is an urgent need for effective interventions to prevent the development of these ‘invisible wounds,’” said Principal Investigator Samuel McLean, M.D., MPH, Professor of Psychiatry and Emergency Medicine and Director of the Institute for Trauma Recovery at the UNC School of Medicine. “Fortunately, advances in research methods and biologic understanding have created an opportunity to develop interventions to prevent symptoms associated with ASD. We look forward to initiating this important study of BXCL501, which could potentially be administered to patients in the early aftermath of severe trauma to reduce acute stress symptoms and prevent the emergence of chronic symptoms.”

“In addition to our development of PRN dosing treatment with BXCL501 for agitation associated with bipolar disorders, schizophrenia, and Alzheimer’s dementia, BXCL501 may have potential as a precision medicine for short-term treatment of the spectrum of symptoms related to trauma and stress-related disorders,” said Frank Yocca, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of BioXcel Therapeutics. “Our lead neuroscience asset is currently being evaluated by Yale University School of Medicine for the potential short-term treatment of PTSD related to alcohol and substance abuse disorder, and we are pleased that a second externally funded trial will soon commence led by another prominent academic research institution.”

The ASD research is supported by the DoD under award number HT9425-24-1-1108. The content presented in this release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the DoD.

About BXCL501 Government-Supported Investigator-Initiated Trials

In addition to Acute Stress Disorder (ASD), BioXcel Therapeutics has been awarded grant programs for the development of BXCL501 for the potential treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)/alcohol use disorder (AUD) and opioid use disorder (OUD). A PTSD/AUD outpatient trial is being led by clinical researchers and regulatory staff at Yale University Medical School and funded through a cooperative agreement with the DoD’s Pharmacotherapies for Alcohol and Substance Use Disorders Alliance. An OUD inpatient trial is being led by clinical researchers and regulatory staff at Columbia University and funded through a cooperative agreement with the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).

About BXCL501

Outside of its approved indication by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as IGALMI™ (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film, BXCL501 is an investigational proprietary, orally dissolving film formulation of dexmedetomidine, a selective alpha-2 adrenergic receptor agonist. BXCL501 is under investigation by BioXcel Therapeutics for the acute treatment of agitation associated with bipolar I or II disorder or schizophrenia in the at-home setting and for the acute treatment of agitation associated with Alzheimer’s dementia. The safety and efficacy of BXCL501 for these investigational uses have not been established. BXCL501 has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the acute treatment of agitation associated with dementia and Fast Track designation for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, and dementia.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI) is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience. Its wholly owned subsidiary, OnkosXcel Therapeutics, is focused on the development of medicines in immuno-oncology. The Company’s drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indications. For more information, please visit bioxceltherapeutics.com.

