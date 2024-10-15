Xtract One Announces Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Conference Call

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced that it will release fiscal 2024 fourth quarter results after the close of trading on October 24, 2024. Peter Evans, Xtract One CEO and Director, and Karen Hersh, CFO and Corporate Secretary, will host a webcast and conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, October 25, 2024, to review the three months and twelve months ended July 31, 2024.



The webcast and presentation will be accessible on the company’s website, and the telephone number for the conference call is 844-481-3016 (412-317-1881 for international callers). Management will provide an overview of the interim financial results along with management’s outlook for the business, followed by a question-and-answer period.

About Xtract One Technologies

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative AI-powered Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based Xtract One Vision allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and Xtract One Insights provides valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .