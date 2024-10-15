Gray Media to Debut New National Anthem Rendition Across All Stations

Atlanta, Georgia, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media (NYSE: GTN) is proud to announce the release of a new National Anthem rendition, which will begin airing across all Gray television stations starting Tuesday, October 15, 2024. This special performance honors the long-standing tradition of broadcasting the National Anthem daily, while shining a spotlight on the talent and dedication of younger generations. The video features a powerful performance by a youth orchestra, accompanied by a soloist who is one of Gray Media’s own employees.



“This project represents both the future and the foundation of our nation,” said Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Gray Media. “This is one of the most wonderful countries anywhere in the world, and we should be proud of it. One of the things that we focus on as local broadcasters is our local communities, but that also means our national community. The new video is a fitting way to bring us all together.”

Several Gray Media companies contributed to the performance. The video is the first Gray production recorded at Assembly Studios, state-of-the-art sound stages that are owned by Gray and located in Atlanta, Georgia. At the heart of the performance is vocalist Sydney Jack, who is the Operations Coordinator at Assembly Studios. Gray Media is the majority owner of Swirl Films, which served as co-producer for the Star-Spangled Banner.

The youth orchestra featured in the video includes some of the most talented players based around Metro Atlanta. “Working with the next generation of talented musicians is an honor,” said Jonathan and Amy Wright, Musician Contractors, and Talent Coordinators. “The students, led by Conductor Michael Giel, played with their hearts and their passion is evident.”

“This video holds a special place in our hearts. By including a youth orchestra and one of our own employees, we not only celebrate the tradition of the National Anthem but also highlight the incredible talent and diversity within our company and across the country,” Gray’s Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said. “It’s an uplifting and unifying moment that we are excited to share with our viewers.”

Gray Media revived the tradition of playing the National Anthem on its stations every day in 2019. That video featured opera-trained singer Reina Özbay, who was nine years old at the time of the recording.

About Gray:

