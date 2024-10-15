Deutsche Telekom and Broadcom expand partnership

T-Systems reaches highest VMware Cloud Service Provider partner status



White Label option makes VMware portfolio more broadly available

Customers benefit from services worldwide



BONN, Germany and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Systems and Broadcom have expanded their nearly 20-year long collaboration. T-Systems is now a VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) Pinnacle tier partner, the highest and most strategic level in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program. Pinnacle partners such as T-Systems are Broadcom’s most invested and strategic partners, with extensive certifications, a track record of significant sales and service achievements, and broad international coverage. Holding Pinnacle status signifies a partner's deep technological know-how and proficiency, and Pinnacle partners work closely with Broadcom to help customers solve complex challenges and adopt advanced digital technologies.

VMware Cloud Foundation: Private cloud as a service from T-Systems

Moving forward, T-Systems will support customers' innovation by offering managed private cloud services, including sovereign cloud services, based on VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF). The VCF private cloud platform helps organizations modernize infrastructure with outstanding TCO, delivers a frictionless cloud experience, and provides enterprise-grade resiliency and security. T-Systems will offer VCF-based services globally, helping customers reach their full potential and allowing them to benefit from long-term stability in the provisioning of cloud infrastructure.

White Label – Services under your own brand

As a Pinnacle Partner, T-Systems also supports the VCSP White Label model. This enables T-Systems to provide VCSP Registered tier partners with licenses, support, and optional hosting services. These partners can then offer the services under their own brand and thus integrate VMware products into their portfolio.

“The partnership with Broadcom is an important component of our multi-cloud strategy. Complemented by our Hyperscaler solutions, we can provide our customers exactly what they need. Always and worldwide,” says Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems and board member of Deutsche Telekom.

“Broadcom will continue its close collaboration with T-Systems, one of our most valued partners, to accelerate our mutual customers’ infrastructure modernization, AI adoption, and cyber resilience while also supporting their needs with sovereign cloud services that enable data residency and other jurisdictional controls,” said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom Inc.

Strengthening a long-term partnership

T-Systems and VMware, now Broadcom, have had a close collaboration for 20 years. With Future Cloud Infrastructure (FCI) , T-Systems already offers customers a tool-based migration from any IT infrastructure to VMware technology. Additionally, T-Systems has established a VMware Cloud Center of Excellence , making it simpler, faster, and less costly for organizations to move to the cloud. Customers gain access to the VMware portfolio of cloud infrastructure, application modernization and security services.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, industrial, and enterprise software. Our solutions include service provider and enterprise networking and storage, mobile device and broadband connectivity, mainframe, cybersecurity, and private and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com .

About Deutsche Telekom

https://www.telekom.com/companyprofile

