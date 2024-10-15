HealthLynked Files Non-Provisional Patent for AI-Powered Healthcare Assistant, ARi

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HealthLynked Corp. ( OTCQB: HLYK ), a leader in connecting patients, doctors, and healthcare data, announced the filing of its non-provisional patent this past week with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for ARi, an innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personal healthcare assistant. This filing follows the company's provisional patent submission one year ago, shortly after the release of groundbreaking Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPT) and Large Language Models (LLMs) from OpenAI, marking HealthLynked's early entry into the AI healthcare revolution. The non-provisional patent, if granted, provides long-term protection and exclusivity for Ari and HealthLynked.



ARi leverages the latest in GPT and LLM technologies to transform how patients engage with healthcare. Designed to interact with users in the same way a physician might, ARi allows users to create comprehensive health profiles and provides them with personalized medical recommendations based on their medical history. One of ARi's key features is its ability to answer specific medical questions while incorporating patient data to ensure recommendations are relevant and personalized. This personalized recommendation is unique to Ari and HealthLynked. However, ARi always includes disclaimers advising users to seek medical advice from a licensed physician, ensuring that the AI acts as a supportive tool rather than a substitute for professional medical care.

"At HealthLynked, we are committed to empowering patients to take control of their health," said Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked. "ARi is an exciting leap forward in this mission. By integrating AI with patient medical records, we can deliver more accurate healthcare guidance tailored to the individual, significantly improving health outcomes. This is a game-changer in healthcare delivery."

ARi addresses a significant challenge in modern healthcare: the widespread use of the internet for self-diagnosis. Patients often search for symptoms online, which can lead to misleading or inaccurate information due to the lack of personal medical context. ARi overcomes this by accessing the user's healthcare profile and medical records, allowing it to deliver recommendations tailored specifically to the patient's unique health history. This personalized approach helps ensure that users receive more accurate guidance, potentially enabling them to seek appropriate care sooner, reduce unnecessary delays, and alleviate the anxiety that comes with misinformed online searches.

ARi represents a significant advancement in patient engagement and personalized care. However, as with all AI-driven technologies in healthcare, it serves only as a supplement to traditional medical consultations. "AI can offer valuable insights, but it's essential for patients to consult with their physicians to confirm any medical decisions," Dr. Dent emphasized.

The potential for AI to transform healthcare is enormous. A report by Accenture suggests that AI applications could save the U.S. healthcare system up to $150 billion annually by 2026, with AI-driven diagnostics and treatment recommendations playing a significant role in reducing inefficiencies. By bridging the gap between patients and personalized care, HealthLynked is at the forefront of this transformation.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. is dedicated to transforming healthcare through technology and connectivity. Our platform empowers patients to control their medical information, enabling seamless collaboration between patients and healthcare providers. By centralizing and securing health data, we improve access to critical information, enhancing patient care and communication.

