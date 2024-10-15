Stride Inc. Named Finalists in Three Categories of the Tech Edvocate Awards

RESTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride, Inc., one of the nation’s leading technology-based education companies, was named a finalist in three categories of the annual Tech Edvocate Awards, which honor outstanding companies, people, and products shaping the future of education.

Stride Inc. was named a finalist in the Best Global EdTech Company category for its contributions to education worldwide. Through its K12-powered schools, Stride has empowered over 3 million learners nationwide, offering a curriculum that adapts to diverse learning styles, goals, and needs. With over two decades of research guiding its curriculum design, Stride’s offerings include award-winning K-12 education, online public and private school options, homeschooling resources, 1:1 tutoring, and more, all supported by state-certified teachers and immersive learning experiences.

Stride Professional Development was also named a finalist for its comprehensive, on-demand platform designed for educators. The Stride Professional Development Center offers bite-sized, mobile-friendly courses created by educators, for educators, with a focus on authentic, engaging content that drives long-term professional growth.

In addition, Stride’s groundbreaking Stride Meets Minecraft program was named a finalist for Best Gamification App. This program leverages the immersive 3D sandbox world of Minecraft Education to deliver state-aligned lessons across 11 unique, proprietary worlds. Students engage in customized gameplay challenges, blending hands-on learning with innovative digital environments.

“These nominations reflect our commitment to delivering cutting-edge education solutions that uplift both students and educators, driving innovation across the industry,” said Niyoka McCoy, Chief Learning Officer at Stride, Inc. “From game-based learning to professional development, our focus remains on making a lasting, positive impact on learners’ lives.”

As Stride Inc. celebrates these remarkable accolades, the company reaffirms its mission of helping learners of all ages achieve their fullest potential through inspired teaching and personalized education.

About Stride, Inc.

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at Stridelearning.com.