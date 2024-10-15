Cipher Mining Announces the Signing of Option Agreements to Acquire 1.5 GW of Data Center Sites in West and North Texas

Three sites featuring targeted capacity of 500MW each



Signed option to lease or purchase a total of 580 acres of land, with two sites located in North Texas and one site located in West Texas

Suitable for both HPC and bitcoin mining data centers

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”) today announced it has signed option agreements to acquire the recently announced three sites in West and North Texas from Juvo Energy.

The three sites are adjacent to transmission assets and in the final stages of approval for interconnection with 500 MW targeted capacity per site. Cipher will be able to exercise the option in the next 24 months to acquire the sites, including 580 acres of land to be either leased or purchased. The ultimate purchase price to exercise the options for the sites will be determined by the number of megawatts actually approved for interconnection. The three sites all have the necessary characteristics for development of HPC data centers or bitcoin mining operations.

“We have seen increasing demand from hyperscalers for large sites that can be energized within the next three years. By getting involved earlier in the development timeline and process, we can source valuable sites that most of our competitors cannot, spend less for premium sites and improve long-term visibility for our supply chain management and construction functions. These new sites give us tremendous optionality on the expansion of our HPC hosting business,” said Tyler Page, Cipher’s CEO.

With the addition of these new sites, Cipher’s active portfolio and development pipeline will total 2.5 GW across 10 sites.

About Cipher

Cipher is an emerging technology company focused on the development and operation of bitcoin mining data centers. Cipher is dedicated to expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure. Together with its diversely talented team and strategic partnerships, Cipher aims to be a market leader in bitcoin mining growth and innovation. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.ciphermining.com/.

About Juvo

Juvo Energy is a power infrastructure company focused on development of “powered land” sites across the country. Juvo has a growing, active portfolio of over 6 GW. To learn more about Juvo, please visit: https://www.juvo-energy.com

