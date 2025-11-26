Cipher Mining Announces Redemption and Cashless Exercise of Outstanding Warrants

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”), a leading developer and operator of industrial-scale data centers, today announced that it has delivered a notice of redemption to redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated as of October 19, 2020 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between the Company (f/k/a Good Works Acquisition Corp.) and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agent”), and that remain unexercised at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 26, 2025 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.01 per Warrant (the “Redemption Price”).

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, the Company has the right to redeem all of the outstanding Warrants if the reported closing price of the Common Stock is at least $18.00 per share for any 20 trading days within any 30-day trading period ending on the third business day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. The reported closing price of the Common Stock has been at least $18.00 per share on each of 20 trading days within the 30-day trading period ending on November 21, 2025. At the direction of the Company, the Warrant Agent has delivered a notice of redemption to each registered holder of the outstanding Warrants.

The Warrants may be exercised by the holders thereof until 5:00 p.m., New York City time on the Redemption Date to purchase fully paid and non-assessable shares of Common Stock underlying such Warrants, at the exercise price of $11.50 per share. In accordance with the Warrant Agreement, the Company’s Board of Directors has elected to require that, upon delivery of the notice of redemption, all Warrants are to be exercised only on a “cashless basis.” Accordingly, holders may no longer exercise Warrants and receive Common Stock in exchange for payment in cash of the $11.50 per Warrant exercise price. Instead, the payment obligation of exercising holders’ under the Warrants will be netted against the shares otherwise due upon exercise and the exercising warrant holders will receive 0.2687 of a share of Common Stock for each Warrant surrendered for exercise. Any Warrants that remain unexercised at 5:00 p.m., New York City time on the Redemption Date will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Warrants will be entitled to receive only the redemption price of $0.01 per Warrant.

None of the Company, its board of directors or employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder of the Warrants as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising any Warrants.

Questions concerning the redemption and exercise of the Warrants can be directed to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, 1 State Street, 30th Floor, New York, New York 10004, Attention: Compliance Department, telephone number (212) 509-4000.

About Cipher

Cipher is focused on the development and operation of industrial-scale data centers for bitcoin mining and HPC hosting. Cipher aims to be a market leader in innovation, including in bitcoin mining growth, data center construction and as a hosting partner to the world’s largest HPC companies.

