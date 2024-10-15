kama.ai Strengthens Leadership Team Key Executive Appointments

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- kama.ai, a leader in Responsible Conversational AI solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of two seasoned industry professionals to its executive team. Michael Sasarman joins as Vice President of Customer Success and Operations, while Charles Dimov steps into the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Together, they bring 50+ years of experience in High Tech, AI, and SaaS to help kama.ai continue its growth and innovation in delivering value-driven, emotionally intelligent AI solutions.



With over 25 years of experience in AI, ICT, and consulting, Michael Sasarman will lead kama.ai's customer success and operational strategies. In his role, Michael will focus on enhancing client outcomes, optimizing operations, and implementing strategic initiatives to drive product delivery. “Joining kama.ai is an exciting opportunity to be at the forefront of enterprise AI deployment that emphasizes transparency, accuracy, and emotional intelligence,” said Michael. “I look forward to contributing to our clients’ success and advancing our mission in Responsible AI.”

Charles Dimov, a dynamic marketing leader with 25+ years in demand generation, product, and digital marketing, will lead kama.ai's global marketing strategy. He brings a proven track record of driving growth across SaaS startups and scale-ups, helping companies achieve transformative results. “I am thrilled to join kama.ai and spearhead marketing efforts that resonate with our commitment to ethical AI,” said Charles. “Our focus on Responsible AI sets us apart, and I look forward to amplifying our message in this rapidly evolving market.”

Brian Ritchie, CEO of kama.ai, welcomed the new executives: “Michael’s expertise in customer success and Charles’ marketing acumen will be instrumental as we expand our footprint. Both bring unique strengths that align with our commitment to delivering trustworthy AI solutions for the enterprise market.”

Prior to kama.ai, Michael held leadership roles at IBM, Ericsson, and Nortel, driving customer-focused strategies across multiple sectors. Charles has led transformative marketing efforts at companies like HP, Ericsson, ADP, Tecsys, and OSF Digital, bridging the gap between sales and marketing for sustainable growth.

About kama.ai

kama.ai’s Designed Experiential Intelligence® (kama DEI) platform offers responsible, emotionally intelligent conversational AI. Serving industries such as finance, education, healthcare, and Indigenous communities and services, kama.ai empowers organizations with AI solutions that prioritize human values and ethical governance. For more information, visit kama.ai.

