Pharmacist Moms Group® announces winners of the 2024 Woman Pharmacist of the Year awards

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmacist Moms Group®, founded in 2017 to help advance the profession of pharmacy, advocate for women in pharmacy and provide a network for pharmacist moms, announced the winners of the 2024 Woman Pharmacist of the Year awards on Women Pharmacist Day, Oct. 12, 2024. The awards recognize and honor women who have made a significant impact in the pharmacy industry. Pharmacist Moms Group is proud to announce the honorees during American Pharmacist Month.



"Pharmacists play an essential role in helping people access affordable, quality health care. From guiding patients through a sea of OTC options and clarifying medication instructions to administering crucial vaccines, they serve as the trusted providers millions depend on," said Suzanne Soliman, Pharm.D., BCMAS, founder of Pharmacist Moms Group. "With women making up 75% of the U.S. pharmacist workforce, they are invaluable front-line resources, balancing their professional duties with caring for their own families. Today and every day, we join Pharmacy Times® in celebrating the dedication and impact of women pharmacists across the nation."

The 2024 Woman Pharmacist of the Year awards were comprised of four categories: community, independent, non-traditional and health system. This year’s winners are:

Community Pharmacist of the Year

Nadia Ahmad, Pharm.D.

District Engaging Lead Pharmacist

Walgreens

Middlesboro, KY

Independent Pharmacist of the Year

Shahida Choudhry, Pharm.D.

Owner and Director of Pharmacy

The Palms Pharmacy

Tampa, FL

Nontraditional Woman Pharmacist of the Year

Adenike Atanda, Pharm.D., BCACP, CDCES

Assistant Dean, Office of Pharmacy Student Success and Academic Performance

Associate Professor of Pharmacotherapy

Director of Introductory Pharmacy Practice Experiences

The University of North Texas Health Science Center

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

Health-System Woman Pharmacist of the Year

Juliana Chan, Pharm.D., FCCP, BCACP

Clinical Pharmacist

University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences Center

Chicago, IL

Pharmacists Moms Group is proud to partner with L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty and Embecta for this year’s awards. Please see the following notes from our sponsors:

L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty

L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty is proud to partner with the Pharmacist Moms Group on Women Pharmacist Day. Pharmacists like you play a vital role in health care, with the well-being of others entrusted in your capable hands. Your unwavering commitment to patient care, offering support, protection and compassion, makes a tangible difference each day. CeraVe, the #1 pharmacist-recommended skincare brand, and La Roche-Posay, recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, stand with you today and always in appreciation of your invaluable contributions. Thank you for all that you do.

Here is the list of products that L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty is giving out for the giveaway (200 total, each pharmacist will get one of each product): CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser and La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair.

embecta

As a proud supporter of women pharmacy partners, embecta recognizes the important work women pharmacists do every day to make life better for people living with diabetes. Pharmacists are on the front lines, ensuring those on insulin therapy have access to the education, tools and techniques they need to manage their care consistently and effectively. Embecta salutes you and thanks you for your hard work and dedication.

About Pharmacy Times

Pharmacy Times is the industry-leading multimedia pharmacy network of community, health system and oncology and specialty pharmacy platforms, providing practical clinical and professional information pharmacists can use in their everyday practices when counseling patients and interacting with other health care providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features covering industry trends, medication errors, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law and more. Additionally, Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education.

About Pharmacist Moms Group

Pharmacist Moms Group (PhMG) provides women pharmacists the opportunity to network, collaborate and offer genuine feedback in a closed-door trusted setting. PhMG has grown to a community of over 45,000 women pharmacists committed to advancing the profession of pharmacy and advocating for women in pharmacy.

