UPDATE -- Lemma Strengthens Market Position with US Team Expansion and Talent Boost

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemma , a leading omnichannel platform for emerging media, today announced the expansion of its New York-based U.S. team. This includes welcoming Jeremy Amigo as Head of Publisher Partnerships and Loubna Kadiri Hassani as Senior Director of Demand Partnerships. At the same time, Angelina Marmorato steps into her new role as AVP of Sales and Partnerships. This strategic expansion underscores Lemma's commitment to supporting its growing client & publisher base across the USA, especially in the Connected TV space.

Amigo, who takes on the role of Head of Publisher Partnerships, offers over fourteen years of expertise in adtech and publisher development. Amigo will manage and optimize relationships with publishers, enhancing inventory management and supporting Lemma’s growth objectives.

"I am thrilled to join Lemma and leverage my extensive experience in publisher development to uncover and drive new revenue opportunities. The dynamic nature of the digital landscape is full of exciting possibilities, and I am enthusiastic about contributing to Lemma’s continued leadership and innovation in this ever-evolving field," said Amigo.

Kadiri Hassani joins Lemma as Senior Director of Demand Partnerships, focusing on driving sales with strategic agencies and DSPs. With over 15 years of experience in adtech and digital media, she has held key roles at companies like Comcast's E! Networks, Pubmatic, Magnite, and TEGNA. She brings deep industry knowledge, technical expertise, and a passion for digital transformation to the team.

"I'm excited to join Lemma and drive sales in the expanding CTV and OOH space. With experience leading national sales for TEGNA's 64 stations and working with top digital media companies, I'm eager to bring my expertise to help fuel Lemma's growth," said Kadiri Hassani.

With the increasing momentum in the US region, the company recently elevated Angelina to the role of AVP. Marmorato’s promotion reflects her outstanding contributions as Director of Partnerships for North America. In her new role, Marmorato will continue to drive Lemma’s U.S. Sales and Partnerships efforts, focusing on seizing opportunities in the rapidly expanding U.S. CTV market.

“I am excited to lead our US Sales & Partnerships operation and further expand Lemma's success globally. Our commitment to global expansion is unwavering, and the growing US CTV market, with an increasing number of viewers watching content through different mediums, including FAST, presents an excellent opportunity for us to drive more TV ad spending towards programmatic advertising,” said Marmorato.

Gulab Patil, Founder and CEO of Lemma, expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointments: "We are thrilled to announce the promotion of Angelina and the addition of Jeremy and Loubna, which underscore Lemma’s robust growth trajectory. Their combined expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we strategically expand our North American operations.”

Patil continued, “This move aligns with our broader corporate objectives to scale our U.S. team and enhance our global footprint, positioning Lemma as a leading force in the omnichannel advertising space worldwide. As we continue to innovate and drive the industry forward, these new appointments will play a vital role in our journey toward becoming the global leader in emerging formats offered through our omnichannel platform.”

About Lemma

As a leading omni-channel platform for emerging formats, Lemma offers brands, advertisers, DSPs and media owners unparalleled control, scale, efficiency, and flexibility for driving business growth through emerging media. Our suite of products enables marketers and media owners to unlock the full potential of diverse advertising channels seamlessly. With a global presence and an emerging footprint in North America and EMEA, Lemma's Supply Side Platform (SSP) integrates programmatic buying in DOOH, CTV, and other emerging formats, empowering advertisers to create engaging campaigns that resonate across multiple touchpoints.

Media Contact

John McCartney

Jmac PR for Lemma

lemma@jmacpr.com