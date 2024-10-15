Community Choice Aggregators Celebrate New, Clean Capacity

Palm Springs, CA, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Coast Community Energy (3CE), Clean Power Alliance (CPA), Peninsula Clean Energy (PCE) and Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE) celebrated with project developer and owner Clearway Energy Group (“Clearway”) at a ribbon cutting event to commemorate the Arica and Victory Pass solar and storage projects. The celebration took place at the complex site in Riverside County, CA and included remarks from Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz, and the Deputy Executive Director for Energy and Climate Policy for the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) Leuwam Tesfai.

Arica and Victory Pass projects came online in stages from March through June 2024 and have a combined capacity of 463 megawatts (MW) solar and 186 MW battery storage, enough electricity to power 205,000 homes. In total, the Community Choice Aggregators (CCAs) are contracted for 393.5 MW solar capacity and 171 MW (684 MWh) battery storage over 15-year agreements.

“To achieve the California’s clean energy goals, the CPUC ordered load serving entities like Central Coast Community Energy and Peninsula Clean Energy to bring online over 18,000 megawatts of new, clean resources by 2028. Projects such as the Arica and Victory Pass solar and storage project exemplify this work toward California’s ambitious carbon reduction goals,” said CPUC Deputy Executive Director Tesfai.

The renewable electricity generated by the Arica and Victory Pass projects contribute towards the CCAs’ renewable portfolio standards. The battery storage provides clean capacity to help meet resource adequacy requirements set by the

CPUC, and supports the state-wide effort to invest in resilient, clean energy solutions.

The Arica and Victory Pass projects represent a $1 billion investment in Riverside County and will contribute $5.9 million in annual economic benefits. During construction, the projects created 1,000 union jobs.

“California has set necessary and aggressive clean energy targets,” said California Community Choice Association (CalCCA) Chief Executive Officer Beth Vaughan. “The Arica and Victory Pass solar and storage projects are a prime example of how CCAs are leading the charge on supporting the development of the renewable energy capacity to get us there.”

To date, CCAs in California have contracted for over 14,000 MW of new, clean capacity, representing $25 billion in signed contracts. For more information on CCA clean power procurement, visit www.cal-cca.org/cca-impact/.



About Central Coast Community Energy

Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) is a public agency that sources clean and renewable electricity for more than 1.1 million people throughout Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Santa Cruz counties. The agency is locally controlled and governed by board members representing the communities 3CE serves. Revenues stay local and help 3CE maintain responsible rates, while also investing in its communities through innovative energy programs that offer incentives for electrification to lower greenhouse gas emissions and stimulate economic development. To read 3CE’s latest annual impact report, click here. Learn more at 3CEnergy.org and on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, and X/Twitter.

About Clean Power Alliance

Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated not-for-profit electricity provider for 33 cities across Los Angeles County and Ventura County, as well as the unincorporated areas of both counties. CPA is the fourth largest electricity provider in California and the number one green power provider in the United States. CPA provides clean renewable energy at competitive rates for approximately three million residents and businesses, along with innovative programs that promote resiliency, electrification, and customer bill savings. To view CPA’s 2023 Impact Report, click here. Learn more about CPA at www.cleanpoweralliance.org.

About Peninsula Clean Energy

Peninsula Clean Energy is the official electricity provider for San Mateo County and for the City of Los Banos. Founded in 2016 with a mission to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the agency serves a population of 810,000 by providing more than 3,600 gigawatt hours annually of electricity that is 50 percent renewable, 100 percent clean and at lower cost than PG&E. As a community-led, not-for-profit agency, Peninsula Clean Energy makes significant investments in its communities to expand access to sustainable and affordable energy solutions. Follow us at PenCleanEnergy.com, X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Silicon Clean Energy

Silicon Valley Clean Energy is a not-for-profit, community-owned agency providing clean electricity from renewable and carbon-free sources to more than 275,000 residential and commercial customers in 13 Santa Clara County jurisdictions. As a public agency, net revenues are returned to the community to keep rates competitive and promote clean energy programs. Silicon Valley Clean Energy is advancing innovative solutions to fight climate change by decarbonizing the grid, transportation, and buildings. Learn more at SVCleanEnergy.org.

