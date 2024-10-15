Voltalia strengthens its solar offering for farmers

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, code ISIN: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that its subsidiary Helexia has acquired 28 megawatts of agricultural photovoltaic hangars in France. Terravene, a Voltalia subsidiary dedicated to agricultural land portage, now contributes to the range of services offered to farmers

Helexia has acquired 202 solar roofs on farm buildings. They are all in operation and benefit from 20-year electricity sales contracts.

Together, Voltalia and its subsidiaries Helexia and Terravene are deploying complementary services for farmers:

Agrivoltaics and eco-grazing

In March 2021, Voltalia commissioned its first agrivoltaic project, Cabanon 1 , which combines market garden production and photovoltaic electricity generation on the same plot of land, with dynamic shades that protect the crop from extreme weather conditions (excess sun, hail).

, which combines market garden production and photovoltaic electricity generation on the same plot of land, with dynamic shades that protect the crop from extreme weather conditions (excess sun, hail). Since 2023, Terravene, a dedicated subsidiary of Voltalia, has developed a land portage offer to support the installation of young farmers. This solution, financed by the installation of an agrivoltaic park on part of the land, is a response to the challenges of ensuring the long-term future of local farms and the renewal of generations.

After deploying projects combining solar production and sheep eco-grazing, Voltalia has developed agrivoltaic solutions for sheep and cattle farming. In September 2024, Voltalia commissioned the Poisy2 demonstrator, designed to measure and analyze the precise effects of photovoltaic installations on cattle farming, particularly in terms of animal welfare, daily animal behavior and the quality and quantity of forage production.





Solar roofs on farm buildings

Since March 2022, Helexia has been offering agricultural hangars solutions with photovoltaic rooftops. These hangars mainly house agricultural machinery, livestock or crops.





Voltalia offers individual self-consumption solar roofs that farmers are interested in for their homes.

Voltalia, Helexia and Terravene are now cooperating on a joint offering: 1,2,3 Soleil3. The solar and agricultural expertise of these three players is complementary. They enable us to offer solutions tailored to the needs of farmers. The 1,2,3 Soleil offer provides concrete answers to the issues of sustaining and developing farms and the challenges of generational renewal, while enabling the production of renewable electricity.

Voltalia's and Helexia's photovoltaic projects developed in conjunction with agricultural activities, in particular agrivoltaics and agricultural photovoltaic hangars, total a capacity of over 190 megawatts, and are expanding rapidly: x2.5 since the beginning of 2023. This French portfolio will continue to grow, with sites currently under development representing a potential capacity of over one gigawatt.

“The acquisition of these new agricultural photovoltaic hangars once again demonstrates our commitment to contributing to the energy transition by offering tailored solutions for farmers, in addition to our offer for industrial and commercial customers”, says Benjamin Simonis, Chief Executive Officer of Helexia Group.

“By combining the strengths of Helexia, Terravene and Voltalia, we provide the agricultural sector with innovative, sustainable energy solutions that combine with agricultural production over the very long term”, adds Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.

1 Press release dated, March 18, 2021

2 Press release dated, September 19, 2024

3 See offer details: https://123soleil.voltalia.com/

