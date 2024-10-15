Game-Based Learning Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2024-2032, Featuring Amazon, Google, Duolingo, Mojang Studios, Kahoot! ASA, Epic Games, Age of Learning and Tangible Play

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Game-Based Learning Market Forecast Report by Game Type, Deployment Type, End-user, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Game-Based Learning Market was US$19.32 billion in 2023 and is expected to the reach US$75.26 billion by 2032 with CAGR of 16.31% from the year 2024 to 2032. This rapid growth can be attributed to the enhanced use of digital learning tools, the enhancement of high interaction learning methods, and the addition of gamification in training and learning methods in organizations and institutions.







Increasing Adoption of Digital Learning Tools



The increased use of technology in compliance with the education system plays a major role in fueling GBL market. The change in learning delivery modes including use of the internet especially during the COVID-19 pandemic also contributed to this causing GBL to become a popular method for increasing student interaction in online and blended learning system. As the pace of digital transformation increases GBL is playing a greater role in redesign of education and training worldwide.



Growing Emphasis on Personalized Learning



Customization of the learning process is the other aspects that has favoured growth of game-based learning since it is able to provide learners with customized games. Using GBL platforms, learners have more flexibility in learning and are able to work at their own pace and therefore receive feedback that cater to their needs. This is most helpful in corporate training, in which organizations also apply GBL to teach selected sets of skills and enhance workforce productivity. The developing customer base for schools and other higher learning institutions with specific educational content also propels GBL because it provides an appealing common ground for school and students by adopting different approaches that would meet the learners' requirements.



Rising Popularity of Gamification in Corporate Training



The growth factor contributing to game-based learning is the higher dependency of the corporate sector to train employees. Organizations have been successful in the use of game design elements to motivate employees, increase their knowledge and to increase retention by using rewards, challenges and simulations in corporate training programs. Healthcare, Finance and Technology industries amongst others incorporate GBL as a way of mastering various competencies including leadership, communication, and regulation. The game-based learning contributes to the fact that the graduates more quickly, more effectively and with less costs can be prepared for the quantitative and qualitative demands of work, achieve improved results in enhancing employee training and satisfaction, productivity, and establish itself as an effective method of improving the corporate training programs of modern companies.



United States Game-Based Learning



The market for the game-based learning in the United States is progressing as applications of digital technology in learning and training increases. People through playing games in schools, universities and even business employ game-based learning to enhance understanding, enable users to recall knowledge easily and to make the learning process more enjoyable. E-learning platforms and gamification are also being used more for to train employees within the companies. It is vital that learners and employees engage in game - based learning to build their skill level at school and at their places of work. The United States is at the forefront of this and it is applying innovation to develop even superior learning conditions. According to a five-year study in Florida financed by USD 8 million by The U. S. Department of Education in Legends of Learning that was initiated in April of 2024.This particular importance is an attempt to examine how the process of gamification is effective in enhancing the general attitude of fifth graders in Miami-Dade County Public Schools and their performance in science classes as reflected by science standardized tests.



France Game-Based Learning



The market for game-based learning in France is emerging because the use of technologies in learning increases, both at schools and in businesses. For instance, the use of the video games in the French educational system in subjects like STEM is on the right track to positively engaging students. The corporate world in France is also applying the elements of gamification on training programs to improve the levels of skill and performance of employees. Gamification is gradually getting adopted in France to provide effective and innovative approaches of learning that is healthier than that of a sobering rote memorization technique. The European Union's DEAP (Digital Education Action Plan) based on the program 2021-2027 for strengthening digital learning with the development of innovative learning tools such as digital games for making the learning process more interesting and stimulating. This is one with the plan to make education as inclusive and accessible as possible to the digital platform.



India Game-Based Learning



In India, learning through games is slowly and steadily becoming popular as educational institutions and businesses opt for digitization. In schools and in the place of work, games have been used in learning in order to offer attractive methods of learning in schools. This is fueled by the advancements of digital structures, and improvement of internet connectivity in India. To promote the program, Duolingo rolled out a free application in March of 2023 that helps teach kids in India between the ages of 3-8 English. The app carries out activities in the form of games which is focused on enhancing literacy of children.



Saudi Arabia Game-Based Learning



Game-based learning is gradually gaining popularity in the KSA. Schools have adopted game-models in order to make the learning process more effective especially for subjects such as science and technology. Also, Saudi businesses are now turning to gamified training solutions for enhancing its workforce knowledge and, general efficiency. The country is also investing in digitalization and new forms of learning also making game-based learning an important trend in educational and training sector in Saudi Arabia. April 2024, Endless Studios is in partnership with many universities in the UAE and has just signed an MoU with New York University Abu Dhabi to improve on the educational services.



Global Game-Based Learning Company Analysis



The major participants in the Game-Based Learning market includes Amazon Web Services, Google Duolingo, Mojang Studios, Kahoot! ASA, Epic Games, Age of Learning and Tangible Play.



Global Game-Based Learning Company News

In April 2024, to promote soft skills, Kairos, a Bengaluru-based learning technology startup, launched a game-based learning platform. For the first time in India, learning and development experts will be able to make soft-skill training memorable and interesting for learners with the aid of Kairos' cutting-edge suite of digital games, physical games, and tools, together with extensive resources.

In April 2024, as part of the Education Innovation and Research (EIR) grant program, the U.S. Department of Education has chosen the Legends of Learning platform to receive a $8 million award to investigate the efficacy of game-based learning in Florida.

In February 2024, Kahoot! declared that it would add Indonesian to its online platform and mobile apps. This effort aims to reach out to new markets and offer entertaining and enriching educational experiences to locals of all ages. With over 15 million players throughout the course of the previous year, Kahoot! has cemented its standing as Indonesia's preferred interactive learning platform.

In January 2024, The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) and Mojang Studios, the developers of the game-based learning platform Minecraft Education, have partnered to create Level Up Learning, a series of online events. This program aims to promote the game-based learning methodology of the platform and address the evolving issues in education.

Company Analysis

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Google LLC

Duolingo, Inc.

Mojang Studios

Kahoot! ASA

Epic Games

Age of Learning, Inc.

Tangible Play, Inc.

