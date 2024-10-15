2024 District of Columbia Clean Energy Summit to Explore Pathways to a Sustainable and Equitable Future

Washington D.C., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (DCPSC) will host the 2024 District of Columbia Clean Energy Summit on October 30, 2024, at the Kellogg Conference Center at Gallaudet University. This year’s theme, “Powering Tomorrow: Clean Energy for a Sustainable and Equitable Future,” is critical as the District leads the nation in clean energy policy. The summit will be a pivotal event for energy professionals, policymakers, small businesses, and community leaders to discuss and strategize on the future of clean energy in the District. It will focus on how innovative clean energy solutions can drive sustainability and equity.

“I’m looking forward to the insights and solutions that emerge from this year’s discussions as we continue our commitment to advancing the District’s clean energy goals for all residents and businesses,” said DCPSC Chairman Emile Thompson. “As we implement transformative policies and move toward our 100% renewable electricity mandate, the District is positioned to lead. To that end, the summit is more than just a conversation—it's a call to action,” added Thompson.

Whitney Muse, Senior Policy Advisor to the White House Office of Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation, will deliver the summit’s keynote address. Other notable panelists include DC Council At-Large Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, Environmental Protection Agency Senior Advisor Karim Marshall, DC Green Bank CEO Trisha Miller, People’s Counsel for the District of Columbia Sandra Mattavous-Frye, and Department of Energy Chief Shalaya Morrisette. The summit will provide a platform for stakeholders to explore solutions to ensure the energy transition benefits all communities.

Key sessions include:

Equity in the Energy Transition : How to ensure every community benefits from clean energy.

: How to ensure every community benefits from clean energy. Harnessing Modern Energy Systems : The potential of distributed energy resources to empower residents.

: The potential of distributed energy resources to empower residents. Green Jobs and Green Banks : Preparing the workforce and financial systems for the green economy.

: Preparing the workforce and financial systems for the green economy. The Future of Clean Energy in the District: Strategies for achieving 100% renewables while maintaining accessibility and affordability.

The Summit is also hosting a tour of Gallaudet University's on-campus microgrid, a modern example of clean energy in action. Attendees also have access to a clean energy innovation area, where college students, businesses, and other organizations will showcase new clean energy technologies and solutions.

Summit registration is free and open to the public. The in-person event will also be livestreamed on YouTube. Register and learn more at cleanenergysummitdc.com.

The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia is an independent agency established by Congress in 1913 to regulate electric, natural gas, and telecommunications companies in the District of Columbia.

