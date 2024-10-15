Gabelli Funds and Columbia Business School to Host 6th Annual Healthcare Symposium

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC will host the 6th Annual Healthcare Symposium with Columbia Business School at the Paley Center on Friday, November 15th, 2024. This half-day symposium will bring together leading healthcare executives and physicians to discuss current and future trends in the industry. Topics include the future of robotic surgery, data interoperability, and new treatments for atrial fibrillation.

Agenda

8:15amBreakfast
  
8:45Opening Remarks
  
9:00Panel 1: Unlocking the Potential of Surgical Robotics
 Jeff Jonas, Gretchen Jackson, Mike Marinaro, Martin Martino
  
10:00Break
  
10:10Panel 2: Interoperability, Digital Transformation and Enhancing Patient Care
 Daniel Barasa, Michael Bouton, Sara Dillon, Nick Frenzer, Josh Weiner
  
11:10Break
  
11:20Panel 3: Advances in Atrial Fibrillation Technology and Treatment
 Carri Chan, Joe Fitzgerald, Bob Hopkins, Ashley McEvoy, Elaine Wan
  
12:20Closing Remarks
  

Paley Center, New York City, New York
Friday, November 15th, 2024

Registration Link: CLICK HERE

For general inquiries contact:
Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management, MMcQuillen@gabelli.com, 914-921-5112

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:Jeff Jonas
Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-5072