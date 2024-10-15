Gleim Exam Prep Sponsors Inaugural Annual Conference by American Accounting Researchers & Educators

Gainesville, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gleim Exam Prep, the leading provider of accounting exam preparation, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the inaugural annual conference organized by the American Accounting Researchers & Educators (AARE). The conference will take place from March 19 to 21, 2025, at the Marriott Tulsa Southern Hills in Tusla, Oklahoma in conjunction with the Federation of Business Disciplines (FBD) annual conference.

The AARE conference aims to provide a dynamic and collaborative environment for accounting researchers and educators to share high-quality scholarly research and pedagogies that benefit current and future accounting academics. As a successor of the Southwest Region of the American Accounting Association, AARE is dedicated to advancing knowledge and innovation in the accounting profession.

Gleim Exam Prep's sponsorship of this conference aligns with its mission of educating individuals, advancing careers, and elevating the accounting profession. As the industry leader in accounting exam preparation courses for professional certification exams, Gleim Exam Prep recognizes the importance of supporting events that foster collaboration and promote excellence in the field.

During the conference, an FBD Distinguished Paper will be selected, recognizing outstanding research in the accounting discipline. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to earn Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits, further enhancing their professional development.

"We are thrilled to sponsor the inaugural annual conference organized by the American Accounting Researchers & Educators," said Lorie M. Gleim, CEO of Gleim Exam Prep. "This event provides a valuable platform for accounting professionals to exchange ideas, share research findings, and enhance their teaching methodologies. We are committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to the growth and advancement of the accounting profession."

“AARE appreciates Gleim Exam Prep’s support and looks forward to a productive partnership,” said Trevor England, President of AARE. “This support allows AARE to fulfill its mission by creating a platform for accounting researchers and educators to meet and collaborate. AARE is cognizant of the budget constraints at many educational institutions and strives to control costs so everyone has access to a network of colleagues to advance scholarship and pedagogy.”

For more information about the conference, including registration details and the conference program, please visit https://www.aarehq.org/annual-conference.

About Gleim Exam Prep:

Gleim provides online self-study courses for accounting certification exams, including the CPA, CMA, CIA, EA, and FMAA. For 50 years, Gleim's mission has been to maximize knowledge transfer while minimizing customers' time, frustration, and cost. With a proven system for success, including the best questions and answer explanations, candidates gain a meaningful understanding of the material not only to pass the exam with confidence the first time but to be successful professionals with a command of their subjects. Gleim has helped candidates earn millions of passing scores. For more information about Gleim visit www.gleim.com.

About AARE:

The American Accounting Researchers & Educators (AARE) is a community of accounting researchers and educators dedicated to providing a dynamic and collaborative environment to share quality scholarly research and pedagogies that benefit current and future accounting academics. AARE is a proud member association of the Federation of Business Disciplines (FBD), fostering collaboration among educators and researchers across various business fields to advance knowledge and innovation. Learn more at https://www.aarehq.org.