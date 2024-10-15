Carriage Services Announces 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2024 third quarter results on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. central time.

What: Carriage Services Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, October 31, 2024 – 9:30 a.m. central time How: Live via phone – By dialing 888-224-1005 (Conference ID 6660738) or live over the Internet via webcast link https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1666585&tp_key=915de05da1





An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 162 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states.

For more information, please email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.