16th October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 15th October 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,118 Lowest price per share (pence): 684.00 Highest price per share (pence): 704.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 698.3089

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,056,274 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,056,274 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 698.3089 10,118 684.00 704.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 15 October 2024 08:22:20 114 684.00 XLON 00304587541TRLO1 15 October 2024 08:22:28 20 685.00 XLON 00304587585TRLO1 15 October 2024 08:27:30 616 688.00 XLON 00304590641TRLO1 15 October 2024 08:30:14 90 690.00 XLON 00304592185TRLO1 15 October 2024 08:30:14 147 690.00 XLON 00304592186TRLO1 15 October 2024 08:31:04 119 690.00 XLON 00304592598TRLO1 15 October 2024 09:44:45 352 694.00 XLON 00304645233TRLO1 15 October 2024 10:12:41 11 693.00 XLON 00304667893TRLO1 15 October 2024 10:12:41 231 693.00 XLON 00304667894TRLO1 15 October 2024 10:17:21 50 692.00 XLON 00304672451TRLO1 15 October 2024 10:17:21 39 692.00 XLON 00304672452TRLO1 15 October 2024 10:17:54 105 692.00 XLON 00304673001TRLO1 15 October 2024 10:33:33 11 692.00 XLON 00304687466TRLO1 15 October 2024 10:35:33 22 692.00 XLON 00304688948TRLO1 15 October 2024 11:20:21 124 695.00 XLON 00304710168TRLO1 15 October 2024 11:25:27 116 694.00 XLON 00304710369TRLO1 15 October 2024 14:15:56 189 697.00 XLON 00304716629TRLO1 15 October 2024 14:16:01 98 697.00 XLON 00304716633TRLO1 15 October 2024 14:16:01 25 697.00 XLON 00304716634TRLO1 15 October 2024 14:30:25 76 696.00 XLON 00304717213TRLO1 15 October 2024 14:30:25 26 696.00 XLON 00304717214TRLO1 15 October 2024 14:30:25 14 696.00 XLON 00304717215TRLO1 15 October 2024 14:30:25 200 696.00 XLON 00304717216TRLO1 15 October 2024 14:30:25 125 696.00 XLON 00304717217TRLO1 15 October 2024 14:32:54 102 695.00 XLON 00304717356TRLO1 15 October 2024 14:32:54 14 695.00 XLON 00304717357TRLO1 15 October 2024 14:32:54 29 696.00 XLON 00304717358TRLO1 15 October 2024 14:32:54 25 696.00 XLON 00304717359TRLO1 15 October 2024 14:32:54 45 696.00 XLON 00304717360TRLO1 15 October 2024 14:32:54 18 696.00 XLON 00304717361TRLO1 15 October 2024 14:52:39 120 696.00 XLON 00304718591TRLO1 15 October 2024 15:34:31 118 695.00 XLON 00304721300TRLO1 15 October 2024 15:34:31 75 695.00 XLON 00304721301TRLO1 15 October 2024 15:42:23 195 697.00 XLON 00304722179TRLO1 15 October 2024 15:42:23 122 697.00 XLON 00304722180TRLO1 15 October 2024 15:44:30 245 702.00 XLON 00304722429TRLO1 15 October 2024 15:44:31 245 701.00 XLON 00304722431TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:07:09 82 704.00 XLON 00304724469TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:07:09 330 704.00 XLON 00304724470TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:07:09 86 704.00 XLON 00304724471TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:07:09 244 703.00 XLON 00304724472TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:07:09 231 703.00 XLON 00304724473TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:12:25 231 701.00 XLON 00304724872TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:12:25 115 701.00 XLON 00304724873TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:12:25 115 701.00 XLON 00304724874TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:12:25 457 700.00 XLON 00304724875TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:12:27 459 698.00 XLON 00304724876TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:25:36 799 700.00 XLON 00304726035TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:25:36 88 700.00 XLON 00304726036TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:25:36 26 700.00 XLON 00304726037TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:25:36 50 700.00 XLON 00304726038TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:26:01 48 702.00 XLON 00304726066TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:26:01 210 702.00 XLON 00304726067TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:26:01 3 702.00 XLON 00304726068TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:26:33 20 704.00 XLON 00304726108TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:26:33 83 704.00 XLON 00304726109TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:26:33 76 704.00 XLON 00304726110TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:26:33 190 704.00 XLON 00304726111TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:26:38 245 702.00 XLON 00304726113TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:26:38 245 703.00 XLON 00304726114TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:26:39 229 701.00 XLON 00304726115TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:27:34 20 702.00 XLON 00304726258TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:27:34 75 702.00 XLON 00304726259TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:27:34 79 702.00 XLON 00304726260TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:27:34 314 702.00 XLON 00304726261TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:27:45 229 702.00 XLON 00304726295TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:27:45 233 701.00 XLON 00304726296TRLO1 15 October 2024 16:27:45 233 701.00 XLON 00304726297TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970