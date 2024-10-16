Transaction in Own Shares

16th October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:15th October 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:10,118
Lowest price per share (pence):684.00
Highest price per share (pence):704.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):698.3089

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,056,274 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,056,274 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON698.308910,118684.00704.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
15 October 2024 08:22:20114684.00XLON00304587541TRLO1
15 October 2024 08:22:2820685.00XLON00304587585TRLO1
15 October 2024 08:27:30616688.00XLON00304590641TRLO1
15 October 2024 08:30:1490690.00XLON00304592185TRLO1
15 October 2024 08:30:14147690.00XLON00304592186TRLO1
15 October 2024 08:31:04119690.00XLON00304592598TRLO1
15 October 2024 09:44:45352694.00XLON00304645233TRLO1
15 October 2024 10:12:4111693.00XLON00304667893TRLO1
15 October 2024 10:12:41231693.00XLON00304667894TRLO1
15 October 2024 10:17:2150692.00XLON00304672451TRLO1
15 October 2024 10:17:2139692.00XLON00304672452TRLO1
15 October 2024 10:17:54105692.00XLON00304673001TRLO1
15 October 2024 10:33:3311692.00XLON00304687466TRLO1
15 October 2024 10:35:3322692.00XLON00304688948TRLO1
15 October 2024 11:20:21124695.00XLON00304710168TRLO1
15 October 2024 11:25:27116694.00XLON00304710369TRLO1
15 October 2024 14:15:56189697.00XLON00304716629TRLO1
15 October 2024 14:16:0198697.00XLON00304716633TRLO1
15 October 2024 14:16:0125697.00XLON00304716634TRLO1
15 October 2024 14:30:2576696.00XLON00304717213TRLO1
15 October 2024 14:30:2526696.00XLON00304717214TRLO1
15 October 2024 14:30:2514696.00XLON00304717215TRLO1
15 October 2024 14:30:25200696.00XLON00304717216TRLO1
15 October 2024 14:30:25125696.00XLON00304717217TRLO1
15 October 2024 14:32:54102695.00XLON00304717356TRLO1
15 October 2024 14:32:5414695.00XLON00304717357TRLO1
15 October 2024 14:32:5429696.00XLON00304717358TRLO1
15 October 2024 14:32:5425696.00XLON00304717359TRLO1
15 October 2024 14:32:5445696.00XLON00304717360TRLO1
15 October 2024 14:32:5418696.00XLON00304717361TRLO1
15 October 2024 14:52:39120696.00XLON00304718591TRLO1
15 October 2024 15:34:31118695.00XLON00304721300TRLO1
15 October 2024 15:34:3175695.00XLON00304721301TRLO1
15 October 2024 15:42:23195697.00XLON00304722179TRLO1
15 October 2024 15:42:23122697.00XLON00304722180TRLO1
15 October 2024 15:44:30245702.00XLON00304722429TRLO1
15 October 2024 15:44:31245701.00XLON00304722431TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:07:0982704.00XLON00304724469TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:07:09330704.00XLON00304724470TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:07:0986704.00XLON00304724471TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:07:09244703.00XLON00304724472TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:07:09231703.00XLON00304724473TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:12:25231701.00XLON00304724872TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:12:25115701.00XLON00304724873TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:12:25115701.00XLON00304724874TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:12:25457700.00XLON00304724875TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:12:27459698.00XLON00304724876TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:25:36799700.00XLON00304726035TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:25:3688700.00XLON00304726036TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:25:3626700.00XLON00304726037TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:25:3650700.00XLON00304726038TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:26:0148702.00XLON00304726066TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:26:01210702.00XLON00304726067TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:26:013702.00XLON00304726068TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:26:3320704.00XLON00304726108TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:26:3383704.00XLON00304726109TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:26:3376704.00XLON00304726110TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:26:33190704.00XLON00304726111TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:26:38245702.00XLON00304726113TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:26:38245703.00XLON00304726114TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:26:39229701.00XLON00304726115TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:27:3420702.00XLON00304726258TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:27:3475702.00XLON00304726259TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:27:3479702.00XLON00304726260TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:27:34314702.00XLON00304726261TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:27:45229702.00XLON00304726295TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:27:45233701.00XLON00304726296TRLO1
15 October 2024 16:27:45233701.00XLON00304726297TRLO1

