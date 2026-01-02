02 January 2026

PayPoint Plc (the "Company") – Correction Total Voting Rights and Capital

This is a correction to the ‘’Total Voting Rights and Capital’’ notification released on 02 January 2026 at 7:01am which incorrectly stated that ‘’the Company’s share capital consisted of 63,564,083 ordinary shares of 0.003611p.’’ The correct issued share capital of the Company as at 31 December 2025 consisted of 62,535,019 ordinary shares of £0.003611.

The full amended text is shown below.

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1 the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:

As of 31 December 2025, the Company's share capital consisted of 62,535,019 ordinary shares of £0.003611. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 62,535,019 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc

Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7701 061 533

Steve O’Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer, +44 (0)7919 488066

LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138