Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam Semiconductor Industry Research 2024: Unique Industry Clusters and Strategic Position within the Global Semiconductor Market

This report provides an overview of the Southeast Asian semiconductor industry and explores the distribution of semiconductor clusters across these three countries.



As the trend of diversifying global semiconductor supply chains becomes increasingly prominent, Southeast Asia has attracted substantial international investment. This is due to its advantageous geographical location connecting the Asia-Europe markets, relatively low labor costs, and supportive policies. Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam have emerged as three key hubs in the Southeast Asian semiconductor industry, each developing unique industry clusters and strategic positions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Semiconductor Industry Development in Southeast Asia



2. Distribution of Semiconductor Industry Clusters in Key Countries

2.1 Singapore

2.2 Malaysia

2.3 Vietnam

2.3.1 Northern Region

2.3.2 Southern Region

2.3.3 Deployment of Major Taiwanese Semiconductor Companies in Vietnam



3. Analyst's Perspective

3.1 Key Southeast Asian Countries for Semiconductor Development: Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam

3.2 Key Factors for Taiwanese Firms' Southeast Asian Investment: Talent, Environment, Customer Demand



Appendix



Companies Featured

1st Silicon

Acer

Advantest

AEM Holdings

Alcotec Precision Engineering

AMAT

AMD

Amkor

ams OSRAM

Analog Devices

Applied Materials

Ardentec

Arm

ASE Group

ASML

Bosch

Broadcom

Carsem

Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing

Clarion

Corning

Daeduck

Dell

Disco

Global Foundries

GlobalWafers

Gtronics

Hana Micron

Hitachi

Hoya

HP

Inari Amertron

Infineon

Intel

JECT

JSR Corporation

Kanto Chemical

KESM Industries Berhad

KLA

Lam Research

MaiStorage Technology

Marvell

MediaTek

Micron Technology

National Semiconductor

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Nuvoton

Nvidia

NXP

Onsemi

OPPstar Technology

Osram

Phison Electronics

Qualcomm

Realtek

Renesas

Resonac

ROHM

Samsung

Screen

Shin-Etsu Handotai

Silicon Labs

Siltronic

Simmtech

Singapore Technologies Semiconductors

SK Hynix

SkyeChip

Soitec

Sony

SSMC

STATS ChipPAC

Stats Chippac

STMicroelectronics

Sumco

Synopsys

Temasek

Teradyne

Texas Instruments

Tokyo Electron

TongFu Microelectronics

TSMC

UMC

Unisem

UTAC

VIS

VSMC

Western Digital

WinWay Technology

X-FAB Sarawak

Xilinx

