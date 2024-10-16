Kids Marker Market to hit USD 257.4 million by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Kids Marker Market size was valued at USD 152 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 257.4 million by 2032, achieving a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2032. As schools increasingly incorporate arts and crafts into their curricula, the demand for art supplies, particularly markers, has surged.

Markers play a crucial role in fostering creative expression and honing skills. Furthermore, arts education programs emphasizing fine motor skills and cognitive development amplify this demand. Schools, often bolstered by government grants, are ramping up their spending on art supplies. With a rising number of students participating in art projects and extracurricular activities, the usage of markers has intensified.

The overall kids marker market is classified based on the type of marker, type, price, age group, sales channel, and region.

The market categorizes markers into various types: washable/fabric markers, edible markers, scented markers, color-changing markers, skin markers, poster paint markers, whiteboard markers, calligraphy markers, and others. In 2023, whiteboard markers led the pack, commanding a notable 22.2% market share. This segment is set to maintain its dominance, with projections estimating a valuation of USD 60.9 Million by 2032. Whiteboard markers reign supreme in the kids' marker market due to their versatility and practicality in educational settings. Teachers leverage them for writing and drawing, enhancing lesson engagement. For children, these markers offer a mess-free, erasable medium for creativity and learning.

The kids marker market segments based on type include Refillable and Disposable. In 2023, the disposable segment captured a dominant 59.7% market share and is projected to maintain its lead, eyeing a valuation of USD 163.3 Million by 2032. The convenience, affordability, and widespread availability of disposable markers make them a favorite in the kids' marker market. Both parents and educators lean towards these markers for various activities, appreciating their user-friendly nature and maintenance-free advantage. Available in a myriad of colors and types, including appealing options like washable, scented, and glitter markers, they cater to children's creative whims.

North America stands at the forefront of the kids marker market, boasting a CAGR of 5.2% and eyeing a valuation of USD 74 Million by 2032. Several key factors underpin North America's leadership in the kids' marker market. The region's robust educational system places a pronounced emphasis on arts and crafts, driving heightened demand for markers in schools. With disposable incomes on the higher side, North American consumers are more inclined to invest in a diverse array of educational and recreational products, including premium markers. The region's sophisticated retail and distribution networks, spanning both physical and online platforms, ensure markers are easily accessible.

Major players in kids marker market include Arro Market Company LLC, BIC Kids Coloring Markers, Crayola LLC, Edding Group, Faber Castell USA, Giotto Turbo Color Markers, Marker USA, Mr. Sketch Scented Markers, Ohuhu Dual Tip Brush Markers, Prang Washable Markers, Sargent Art Washable Markers, Shuttle Art Markers, STA Stationery Co., Ltd, STABILO Power Felt-Tip Pens, and Tombow Dual Brush Pens among others.

