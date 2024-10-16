Digital Video Market Forecast and Trends Q1, 2024: Shifting U.S. Video Subscription Revenues Benefit Netflix, YouTube and Amazon

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Video Forecast and Trends Q1 2024: Shifting US Video Subscription Revenues Benefit Netflix, YouTube and Amazon" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Streaming services are eating up a growing share of consumer entertainment budgets. Netflix has been the biggest benefactor of this trend, but YouTube and Amazon are poised to expand their video subscription businesses.

Key Question: To what degree are subscription revenues shifting from pay TV to streaming?

Key Stat: More than half (53.5%) of US video subscription revenues will go to streaming services by the end of 2025.

OTT subscription revenues are on track to surpass pay TV's

YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon stand out with their subscription offerings

