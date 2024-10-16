Atherectomy Devices Market Report and Competitive Analysis 2024-2032: Increasing Preference for Less Invasive Surgical Procedures and Improved Success Rate Fuels Growth

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atherectomy Devices Market Report, Forecast by Product Type, Application, End User, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Atherectomy Devices Market will reach US$ 2.02 billion by 2032, up from US$ 964.3 Million in 2023, with a CAGR of 8.61% between 2024 and 2032

The emergence of minimally invasive surgeries, the development of healthcare infrastructure, the rise in peripheral artery disease (PAD), notable technological advancements, the aging population, and reimbursement policies in emerging economies are some of the major factors propelling the atherectomy market.







Atherectomy Devices Industry Overview



Plaque and atherosclerosis are removed from the body's blood vessels during a surgical procedure known as an atherectomy using a catheter equipped with a cutting blade. It is essentially a minimally invasive endovascular surgical procedure helped by local anesthesia. In order to produce a sizable channel and help restore blood flow in the arteries, atherectomy involves removing plaque and hardened lesions from the artery. They are widely used in cardiovascular, neurovascular, and peripheral applications.



The use of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) is growing in popularity. These methods result in less trauma for the patient and a speedier recovery than intrusive procedures. The possibility of infection from intrusive procedures is another reason behind this decision. Since atherectomy is a minimally invasive technique, the growing desire for less invasive operations will have a major impact on the market's expected growth.



Growth Drivers of Atherectomy Devices Market



Increasing Preference for Less Invasive Surgical Procedures, Growing Prevalence of Diseases and the Aging Population, and Improved Success Rate



The market for atherectomy devices is driven by the increasing incidence of cardiovascular illnesses, the aging population, and the shift toward less invasive procedures. Globally, atherosclerosis and other cardiovascular diseases are the main causes of illness and death. 2.6 million people in the UK suffer constriction of the cardiac arteries, which can lead to angina or heart attacks. According to estimates from the American Heart Association, coronary artery disease - the leading cause of death in the US - affects 16 million Americans. Because aging-related changes in vascular fitness increase the risk of various diseases in the aging population. The need for atherectomy devices is driven by the aging population.



The adoption of atherectomy operations by healthcare professionals and clinicians has been prompted by technological developments in atherectomy equipment, which have made the treatments safer and more successful. The need for atherectomy treatments is rising because to increased knowledge and diagnostic skills. Healthcare practitioners can now propose suitable interventions when atherosclerotic lesions are promptly detected and accurately diagnosed. All things considered, these variables fuel the rising demand for atherectomy surgeries as a successful atherosclerosis treatment option, spurring advancements in device technology.



An increase in cases of peripheral artery disease (PAD)



The aging population, rising rates of diabetes, and an increase in obesity have all contributed to an increase in PAD cases, which has led to an expansion in the global atherectomy device market. Eight to twelve million Americans suffer from PAD, mostly in their 50s. 6.5 million of them are above 40 and have been diagnosed with PAD. With atherectomy devices, arterial plaque can be removed with little invasiveness, making them a valuable choice in vascular treatments. This device reduces fatigue and leg pain while also increasing blood flow. By instantly eliminating or vaporizing the plaque, these devices can restore arterial patency, which significantly improves patient outcomes for people with severe PAD.



North America Atherectomy Devices Market



The market is anticipated to be dominated by North America. The growing patient population with peripheral and coronary artery diseases, the growing number of clinical trials (which assess the therapeutic efficacy of atherectomy systems in treating particular diseases), the growing availability of reimbursements for atherectomy systems, and the adoption of atherectomy systems by medical professionals are all contributing factors to the growth of the atherectomy devices market in North America.



According to the CDC's February 2022 report, heart disease is the top cause of death in the United States, regardless of gender, race, or ethnicity. Heart disease most commonly occurs from coronary heart disease (CHD), also called coronary artery disease. It is defined by the build-up of cholesterol blockages in the coronary artery walls or by an excessive narrowing of the coronary arteries. The development of these blockages can result in a heart attack or stroke. Because heart diseases are becoming more common, there will likely be a greater need for atherectomy treatments in the region. This will likely drive expansion in the market under analysis during the projected period.



A huge variety of FDA-approved devices and a suitable reimbursement framework are also major contributors to this dominance. For example, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD) announced in October 2021 that the U.S. FDA had approved their 510(k) application for more indications for the Rotarex Atherectomy System.



Atherectomy Devices Company Analysis



The leading companies in the atherectomy devices market are AngioDynamics Inc., Terumo Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Cardinal Health, and Becton, Dickinson and Company.



Atherectomy Devices Company News

In November 2023, Cardinal Health announced the debut of their SmartGown EDGE Breathable Surgical Gown with ASSIST Instrument Pockets in the United States to provide surgical teams with safe and useful instrument access in the operating room.

In June 2023, The FDA has approved Pantheris LV, a next-generation image-guided atherectomy device developed by Avinger, Inc. to treat peripheral artery disease (PAD). The system has new features such improved torque feedback, plaque apposition design, and faster cutter rates. By the end of the quarter, it will be introduced in restricted quantities, and in the second half of 2023, it will be made fully available for purchase. With no ionizing radiation exposure, treatment is guided by optical coherence tomography (OCT) pictures with Avinger's Lumivascular technology, guaranteeing safe and successful results.

In February 2023, Cardiovascular Systems, a well-known manufacturer of medical devices noted for its innovative atherectomy system intended to treat peripheral and coronary artery disease, was purchased by Abbott. A monetary payment of $20 per common share will be given to CSI investors as per the terms of the agreement; this will raise the expected equity value to $890 million. Regarding atherectomy devices, CSI is one of the leading companies in the business. These tools are intended to maximize the benefits of conventional balloon angioplasty and stent therapies, especially when complex vascular disorders are involved. Abbott's portfolio of vascular devices will be improved by the acquisition by adding complementary technology.

Atherectomy Devices Key Players Analysis: Business Overview, Key Personnel, Recent Developments, Financial Insights

Boston Scientific Corporation, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic plc

Cardinal Health

Terumo Corporation

Integer Holdings Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

