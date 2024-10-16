2024 ASDSA Top Advocates Chosen

Schaumburg, IL, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA ) is pleased to announce the 2024 Top Advocates during the ASDS / ASDSA Annual Meeting . Advocates are chosen based on their superior contributions to ASDSA’s advocacy efforts throughout the year and demonstrated commitment to patient safety in the field of dermatologic surgery.

2024 ASDSA Top Advocates:

M. Laurin Council, MD, MBA

Catherine DiGiorgio, MD

Lawrence Green, MD

Alexander Gross, MD

Deirdre Hooper, MD

Rachel Kyllo, MD

Samantha Schneider, MD

Maral Skelsey, MD

2024 Honorable Mentions:

George Hruza, MD, MBA

Sandra Johnson, MD

Basia Michalski-McNeely, MD

Kelley Redbord, MD

Shivani Tripathi, MD

2024 Emerging Top Advocates:

New this year is the Emerging Top Advocate award, designed to recognize notable members in dermatology residency or fellowship for their advocacy efforts on behalf patients and practices.

Chloe Fernandez, DO

Arjun Saini, MD

“Strong advocacy begins with consistent member involvement, and these members’ dedicated participation in advocacy initiatives is essential to the success our efforts on behalf of dermatologic surgery and our patients,” said ASDSA President Seth Matarasso, MD. “We are extremely appreciative of their continued commitment to go above and beyond in advocating for patient safety and the field of dermatologic surgery.”

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA)

With a membership of 6,400+ physicians, ASDSA is a 501(c)(6) association, dedicated to patient safety and advocacy on behalf of dermatologic surgeons and their patients. For more information, visit asds.net/ASDSA .