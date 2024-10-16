ASDSA Recognizes 2024 Patient Safety Hero Award Honorees

Schaumburg, IL, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA) is pleased to announce the recipients of its annual Patient Safety Hero Award awarded at the ASDS / ASDSA Annual Meeting . This year’s award is being presented to members who have taken an active role in promoting and protecting patient safety.

2024 ASDSA Patient Safety Hero Award

Alexander Gross, MD , has been awarded the Patient Safety Hero Award for his efforts in conjunction with the Georgia Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery in successfully passing significant pieces of ASDSA’s Patients/Physicians United for Laser Safety & Efficacy (PULSE) Model Bill. Due to Dr. Gross’s good work, Georgia is taking proactive steps to accurately define “cosmetic laser services” and ensuring these medical procedures are considered the practice of medicine to best protect patients.

Ann Haas, MD, and Jerome Potozkin, MD, are being honored with the Patient Safety Hero Award for their efforts on behalf of the California Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery to protect physicians' ability to mix and dilute drugs in-office. They are advocating to help preserve patient access and the ability for physicians to optimally care for patients in the office setting in California.

2024 ASDSA State Legislator Patient Safety Hero Award

The State Legislator Patient Safety Hero Award is being presented to Louisiana State Representative Aimee Freeman, who was the first state lawmaker to successfully adopt ASDSA’s model resolution in her state legislature, to encourage Congressional action on Medicare reimbursement reform, which preserves access to patients, who are seniors and disabled patients who rely on Medicare to provide their medical care.

“ASDSA works to raise awareness surrounding patient safety in dermatologic surgery and commends the commitment of each recipient to these efforts,” said ASDSA President Seth Matarasso, MD. “We appreciate their hard work and dedication to promoting and protecting patient safety. ASDSA is proud to name them as 2024 Patient Safety Hero Awardees.”

