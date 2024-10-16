JCS Solutions CEO Selected as a Cyber50 Executive for the First Time

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JCS Solutions LLC, a premier provider of cybersecurity and technology services, today announced that its Founder and CEO, Raji Bezwada, has been named a Cyber50 Executive by the Northern Virginia Technology Council. The Cyber50 Awards are highly coveted in the cybersecurity landscape, honoring the forward-thinking leaders and innovators who are breaking the mold and pushing the envelope of what’s possible in the industry.



“Federal agencies are on a noble mission when it comes to cybersecurity, as they’re wholly committed to protecting our nation’s people, critical infrastructure, data and beyond. We match the determination of our federal customers and support them every step of the way,” said Raji Bezwada, CEO of JCS. “I attribute my success and that of the company to the wonderful team we’ve built here at JCS. Their dedication and hard work never cease to amaze me, and I thank them for that every day.”

Bezwada founded JCS in 2014, and in doing so, created an approachable, inclusive and encouraging workplace culture where she ensures employees feel engaged and valued. Her leadership extends beyond the office walls to the broader community, serving as a mentor, volunteer, and a Board of Director of TiE DC, a nonprofit dedicated to nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs.

About JCS Solutions

JCS is a premier federal technology services firm specializing in innovative digital transformation, cybersecurity operations, and threat mitigation solutions that elevate and secure customer missions. The company is recognized for its deep expertise, top workplace, and mature operations. It is rated Level 3 for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC and holds ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 20000-1 and ISO/IEC 27000-1 certifications. The 8(a) WOSB is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. jcssolutions.com

