DocNetwork Releases Behavioral Health Module for CampDoc and SchoolDoc

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DocNetwork announced the expansion of the Mental, Emotional, and Social Health (MESH) features within its CampDoc and SchoolDoc platforms. This strategic enhancement addresses the growing need to support campers and students experiencing behavioral health issues while away from home.



As mental health concerns among youth continue to rise, camps and schools need effective tools to manage and support the well-being of their participants. Traditional camp management software and student information systems do not currently support the behavioral health needs of camps and schools.

Recognizing this critical need, DocNetwork has amplified its commitment to mental health by integrating comprehensive MESH features that enable youth-serving organizations to better monitor, document, and respond to behavioral health challenges.

"With the release of our Behavioral Health module, we are empowering camps and schools to provide holistic care that addresses the mental, emotional, and social needs of their campers and students," said Dr. Michael Ambrose, Founder and CEO of DocNetwork. "By equipping camps and schools with the tools to document and assess these critical aspects of mental health, we are empowering organizations to provide the care that families expect and kids deserve."

Key enhancements to the CampDoc and SchoolDoc platforms include:

Expanded Reporting: Organizations can now record mood, affect, and cognitive functioning for campers, students, and staff, providing valuable insights into a participant's mental, emotional and social health.



Organizations can now record mood, affect, and cognitive functioning for campers, students, and staff, providing valuable insights into a participant's mental, emotional and social health. Comprehensive Risk Assessments: CampDoc and SchoolDoc now include dedicated tools for conducting critical risk assessments, enabling timely identification of potential risks and allowing for prompt intervention and support. Suicidal Risk Homicidal Risk Self-Injurious Behavior Abuse/Neglect Bullying



CampDoc and SchoolDoc now include dedicated tools for conducting critical risk assessments, enabling timely identification of potential risks and allowing for prompt intervention and support. Enhanced Privacy: With a strong commitment to privacy, DocNetwork employs role-based permissions to ensure that sensitive information is accessible only to authorized personnel who need to know, safeguarding confidentiality while facilitating effective care.

The expansion of behavioral health functionality is a direct response to feedback from camps and schools seeking robust solutions to manage the complexities of the mental health care they provide. Organizations utilizing CampDoc and SchoolDoc will have immediate access to this new feature at no additional cost. Interested camps and schools should visit www.campdoc.com or www.schooldoc.com for more information.

About DocNetwork

CampDoc and SchoolDoc offer the most comprehensive Electronic Health Record (EHR) solution to help ensure the health and safety of children while they are away from home. DocNetwork is trusted by over 1,250 programs across all 50 states and internationally, including traditional day and residential camps, YMCAs, JCCs, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, parks and recreation facilities, colleges and universities, and K-12 public, private, and charter schools. For more information about DocNetwork and web-based health management, please visit www.campdoc.com , www.schooldoc.com , or call 734-619-8300.

