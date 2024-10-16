ISC to Release 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 5, 2024

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) advises that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 after market close. ISC’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and our website at www.isc.ca.

An investor conference call will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Those joining the call on a listen-only basis are encouraged to join the live audio webcast, which will be available on ISC’s website at www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events.

Participants who wish to ask a question on the live call may do so through the ISC website, or by registering at:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0ab31dca78164eebb5d1a27f40af3107

Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in numbers and their unique PIN number. When dialing in, participants will input their PIN and be placed into the call.

While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes before the start time. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the event on ISC’s website www.isc.ca. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

