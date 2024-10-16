Thrive Acquires Michigan-based Safety Net

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive , a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, Cloud, and IT managed services, today announced the acquisition of Safety Net, a leading Michigan-based IT services firm. With the acquisition, Thrive will expand its reach to the Midwest, enabling Safety Net’s customers to have access to Thrive’s industry-leading global Security Operation Center (SOC) & Hybrid Cloud solutions.

Thrive’s mission is to empower their customers to harness the promise of technology, achieving success by proactively utilizing IT, cybersecurity, and Cloud best practices to drive ROI and desired business outcomes for their valued clients. The union of Thrive and Safety Net will ensure that customers in Michigan will continue to enjoy the exceptional high-touch managed services they’ve come to love, along with newly enhanced 24x7x365 global SOC, cybersecurity, and hybrid cloud resources.

“Safety Net’s similar business philosophies and company culture are a perfect fit as our Midwest regional platform,” said Rob Stephenson, CEO of Thrive. “Their product and service sophistication, client first mentality, and dedicated team of talented engineers will allow Thrive to grow in Michigan, as well as expand deeper into other Midwest markets with their strong leadership team.”

This latest acquisition comes at a time of strong growth for Thrive, having completed eleven previous acquisitions over the past two years, most recently acquiring The Longleaf Network . In addition to geographic expansion, Thrive continues to grow its service offerings to meet the growing needs of its customers, including Thrive Incident Response & Remediation , Managed Detection and Response , and Dark Web Monitoring .

“With over two decades of providing strategic IT solutions to Michigan businesses, our team is excited to accept the challenge of accelerating our growth to become the premier managed services provider in the Midwest,” said Tim Cerny, CEO of Safety Net. “Our mission seamlessly aligns with Thrive’s commitment to deliver the best technology outcomes for customers. With their partnership, we look forward to elevating our technology capabilities to fulfill the rapidly emerging IT complexity that our clients face.”

About Thrive

Thrive delivers global technology outsourcing for cybersecurity, Cloud, networking, and other complex IT requirements. Thrive’s NextGen platform enables customers to increase business efficiencies through standardization, scalability, and automation, delivering oversized technology returns on investment (ROI). They accomplish this with advisory services, vCISO, vCIO, consulting, project implementation, solution architects, and a best-in-class subscription-based technology platform. Thrive delivers exceptional high-touch service through its POD approach of subject matter experts and global 24x7x365 SOC, NOC, and centralized services teams. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn .