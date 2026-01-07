Thrive Honors 2026 Outstanding Partner Award Winners

BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, cloud, and IT managed services, today announced the winners of its Outstanding Partner Awards. Thrive is pleased to recognize Avant Communications as Technology Solutions Distributor (TSD) of the Year, Data Technology Brokers as Partner of the Year, and Bridgepointe Technologies as Challenger of the Year.

Thrive partners with the industry’s best-in-class technology and channel companies, enabling it to build, deliver, and support the superior NextGen 3.0 managed services its customers have come to expect. The company’s annual Outstanding Partner Awards honor Thrive’s partners who exemplify collaboration, innovation, and shared success that define its partner ecosystem. The winners of the 2026 Outstanding Partner Awards demonstrated significant contributions that allowed Thrive to continue to drive innovation and growth for its customers. Winners include:

AVANT Communications, recognized for the second year in a row for TSD of the year, is a platform for IT decision-making and one of the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributors. AVANT helps Thrive keep ahead of the accelerating pace of change by providing the resources and relationships needed to navigate the ever-changing world of communications and IT infrastructure successfully.

recognized for the second year in a row for TSD of the year, is a platform for IT decision-making and one of the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributors. AVANT helps Thrive keep ahead of the accelerating pace of change by providing the resources and relationships needed to navigate the ever-changing world of communications and IT infrastructure successfully. Data Technology Brokers, an innovative IT consulting firm, is recognized as Partner of the Year. Data Technology Brokers partners with Thrive to offer efficient, networking, voice, managed Services, cybersecurity, and AI— all backed by a risk-free consultation approach.

an innovative IT consulting firm, is recognized as Partner of the Year. Data Technology Brokers partners with Thrive to offer efficient, networking, voice, managed Services, cybersecurity, and AI— all backed by a risk-free consultation approach. Bridgepointe Technologies, one of the nation’s leading tech advisory firms, is recognized as the Challenger of the Year. Bridgepointe is a trusted partner to Thrive, bringing a breadth and depth of technical expertise, so all customers' technology journeys are seamless and stress-free. The company was recognized for Partner of the Year in 2025.





“We’re proud to honor partners who consistently go above and beyond to deliver meaningful results and move our industry forward. This year’s recipients of the Outstanding Partner Awards have made an extraordinary impact on the customers we serve together,” said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive. “Avant Communications, Bridgepointe Technologies, and Data Technology Brokers all share our mission of providing exceptional services to enable our customers to focus on innovation and results.”

To learn more about how Thrive and its partners support businesses in their digital transformation journey, visit the website.

About Thrive

Thrive is a NextGen 3.0 global technology outsourcing provider that empowers small and mid-market organizations to transform their technology into a strategic advantage. Offering a breadth of services from AI and cybersecurity to cloud, compliance, and traditional MSP/MSSP solutions, Thrive’s team of seasoned experts develop strategies that standardize, scale, and automate technology to achieve outsized ROI. From advisory services to a 24×7×365 SOC and NOC, Thrive provides end-to-end IT and cybersecurity management so clients can focus on innovation and growth. With Thrive, your business is always supported and always secure. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Hannah Johnston

thrive@v2comms.com