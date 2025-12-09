Thrive Launches New Client Portal to Deliver Seamless, Efficient, and Personalized Experiences

Revamped client portal provides a holistic view of services provided by leading NextGen 3.0 Service Provider

BOSTON, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive , a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, cloud, and IT managed services, today announced its new Client Portal, which provides Thrive customers with a central dashboard and insight into their services and devices with reporting and management tools, simplified case submission, user onboarding, and more. As Thrive doubles down on its commitment to providing exceptional customer service and experience, the new client portal promises to deliver a streamlined, engaging, and trusted experience for customers.

A recent Gartner report (source: Debunking 5 Myths About Customer Self-Service Portals, August 2025) states that customer service and support leaders are expected to make the support portal a cornerstone of their delivery model. The Thrive Client Portal is entirely focused on delivering engaging, trusted, and responsive IT guidance while demonstrating the best-in-class customer experience Thrive is known for. With the Portal, Thrive has brought together the systems, people, and data needed to enable customers to manage their IT services in one place, while also giving them better visibility into how those services map to tangible business outcomes.

The Thrive Client Portal provides customers with:

Access to robust reporting: Customers can find the reports required to ensure business continuity and ROI.

Customers can find the reports required to ensure business continuity and ROI. Branded dashboard: Customers will be able to brand their dashboard and provide a personal experience.

Customers will be able to brand their dashboard and provide a personal experience. Employee onboarding/offboarding : Users can manage user roles, devices, and locations to ensure everyone has access to the correct level of information. Onboarding and offboarding users are simplified and can be managed right from the dashboard.

: Users can manage user roles, devices, and locations to ensure everyone has access to the correct level of information. Onboarding and offboarding users are simplified and can be managed right from the dashboard. Insight into performance : The Client Portal dashboard enables clients to view the performance of all services being used, providing customers with peace of mind that all programs are running smoothly.

: The Client Portal dashboard enables clients to view the performance of all services being used, providing customers with peace of mind that all programs are running smoothly. Management of IT lifecycle: The new Client Portal will proactively flag when a service is approaching the end of its contract and outline options for next steps.



“Whether you work on the IT team or you're presenting to the board, being able to quickly surface relevant information is crucial to decision-making and ultimately business success," said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive. "The Thrive Client Portal is designed with this in mind. We want our customers to be empowered to make quick and confident decisions, and benefit from Thrive’s best-in-class support and high-value services that move their business forward.”

"The new client portal's centralized dashboard gives us a holistic view of all case statuses at a glance. We're also fans of the improved navigation, which makes moving between assets and services much more intuitive,” said Alyssa Marshall, Director of Digital Strategy & Technology at Soroptimist International of the Americas.

About Thrive

Thrive delivers global technology outsourcing for cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and other complex IT requirements. Thrive’s NextGen 3.0 platform enables customers to increase business efficiencies through AI, standardization, scalability, and automation, delivering oversized technology returns on investment (ROI). They accomplish this with advisory services, vCISO, vCIO, consulting, project implementation, solution architects, and a best-in-class subscription-based technology platform. Thrive delivers exceptional high-touch service through its POD approach of subject matter experts and global 24x7x365 SOC, NOC, and centralized services teams. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

