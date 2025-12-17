Driving Innovation and Scale: Thrive Targets $1 Billion Market Position

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, cloud, and IT managed services, today announced that it has continued its strong and steady revenue growth throughout 2025, with positive momentum even before the year’s close. With a proven track record of delivering high-quality services that address critical technology needs, paired with a best-in-class customer experience, Thrive is poised to build on this performance and advance toward its goal of becoming a $1B company by the end of 2029.

“2025 saw rapid technological evolution, changing market dynamics, and increased cyber risks. Through it all, companies still need to operate, sell, and grow,” said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive. “Thrive comes in to remove the distraction that technology can often cause so that businesses can focus on what they do best. The customer at the center approach, paired with our talented team, has been key to achieving our goals and will carry our success far into the future.”

Growth Through Acquisition

Thrive has completed 27 acquisitions since its founding, making it a key pillar of its growth strategy. In 2025 alone, Thrive bought five companies, expanding both its geographic footprint and depth of services:

Secured Network Services, expanding Thrive’s New England presence and its ability to address industry-specific needs across healthcare, government, non-profits, and more;

Abacode, deepening Thrive’s compliance and GRC capabilities;

Baroan Technologies, strengthening Thrive’s growing footprint in the New Jersey and Tri-state area;

VitalCORE and Worksighted, establishing multiple locations in the Midwest, as the company continues its westward expansion.

Between organic growth and acquisition, Thrive’s global headcount has increased 15% since the start of the year, and its customer count has increased 10%, serving as a major contributing factor to the company’s record growth.

Expanded Services, Innovation & Partnerships

Thrive’s capacity to deliver advanced client solutions and security is unparalleled in the MSP/MSSP industry. Over the last 12 months, Thrive has vastly expanded its offerings and doubled down on its commitment to meeting customers where they are and getting ahead of future technology challenges. Thrive invested over $100M building its NextGen 3.0 platform capabilities, ensuring it can provide the most robust and seamless experiences for its customers. In addition, the company continues to invest in innovative technologies, including over $10M in AI alone.

Thrive’s NextGen platform is built on ServiceNow, the leading platform for Enterprise technology service providers, and consistently integrates the latest solutions—including AI, automation, and digital experience (DEX) to support operations and deliver exceptional user experiences. Thrive is one of the few companies aligned with Gartner MESH (CSMA) architecture, allowing for optimal security, visibility, intelligence, and effectiveness, ensuring customers are protected from all angles.

Additions made to Thrive’s portfolio of offerings this year include:

Managed AI Services: Thrive’s Managed AI services support businesses across the entire AI adoption journey. This offering provides customers with a dedicated team of experts to help build and implement AI strategy at scale, including everything from use case identification to security to data and AI Assessment tools.

Thrive Client Portal: With the new portal—just launched last week—Thrive customers gain access to a central dashboard that shares insight into all the services they are using, where they can renew products, submit security tickets, and more.

Network Detection and Response: This service uses AI-driven analytics to monitor network traffic in real-time and help clients detect and stop cybersecurity breaches before they cause damage. This offering adds a new layer to Thrive’s existing security portfolio, complementing its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) services to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end protection for customer IT environments.

Compliance Center: Thrive’s Compliance Center provides mid-market businesses and public sector organizations with valuable content tailored to vertical-specific needs and international regulations, providing comprehensive support for diverse industries.

New Leadership for the New Era

Since Bill McLaughlin was appointed CEO in February, he has built a strong leadership team that’s dedicated to Thrive’s mission of delivering exceptional services and support to customers, while focusing on the company’s continued growth and success. Over the past several months, Bill has appointed Nicholas Smolansky as Chief Legal Officer, Kimberly Saturley as Chief People Officer, Ben Reich as Chief Financial Officer, and Kirti Gavri as SVP of Corporate Development to lead the charge on the company’s acquisition strategy. Farhad Jowharsha and Naveen Chodavarapu were also brought on as Regional Vice Presidents to bolster operations and grow Thrive’s presence in the APAC region.

This year also marked recognitions for other key leaders in the organization, including Jonathan Philipsen, EVP of Channel & Alliances, being recognized as a CRN 2025 Channel Chief and Kristina O’Connell, Chief Marketing Officer, being named a finalist for CRN’s Women of the Year.

Industry Recognition

In addition to Thrive’s leaders being recognized by industry groups, the company as a whole took home over a dozen industry awards throughout the year, highlighting its innovative services, impressive growth, and extraordinary partnerships, including:

To learn more about Thrive and its award-winning services, visit the website.

About Thrive

Thrive is a NextGen 3.0 global technology outsourcing provider that empowers small and mid-market organizations to transform their technology into a strategic advantage. Offering a breadth of services from AI and cybersecurity to cloud, compliance, and traditional MSP/MSSP solutions, Thrive’s team of seasoned experts develop strategies that standardize, scale, and automate technology to achieve outsized ROI. From advisory services to a 24×7×365 SOC and NOC, Thrive provides end-to-end IT and cybersecurity management so clients can focus on innovation and growth. With Thrive, your business is always supported and always secure. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Hannah Johnston

thrive@v2comms.com