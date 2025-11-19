Thrive awarded with Texas Department of Information Resources Contract

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, cloud, and IT managed services, today announced it has been awarded a contract for Data Storage, Data Communications & Networking Equipment and Related Services by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR). This latest award adds to the list of state and local governments that trust Thrive to provide them with state-of-the-art technology, including Thrive’s cloud storage services.

DIR delivers technology solutions to state and local government entities, enabling all government levels to access modern and secure technology. Since DIR handles the procurement process and leverages the State of Texas’ purchasing power to negotiate lower rates, government agencies will save time and money by purchasing technology through them. With this contract, DIR customers will have access to Thrive’s cloud storage services under DIR Contract Number: DIR-CPO-5407.

“Thrive is committed to delivering products that meet the high standards necessary for government agencies to function. This new contract with DIR will ensure that more local and state governments will have access to modern technology that will enable them to function more efficiently,” said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive. “Thrive has more than 20 years of experience working with state and local governments, and we understand the intricate and sensitive nature of their business.”

To enable these organizations to strengthen their cybersecurity and better protect their data, Thrive has an experienced, dedicated public sector team. This team delivers proactive, fully managed security solutions designed to protect state agencies from cyber risk.

About Thrive

Thrive is a NextGen global technology outsourcing provider that empowers small and mid-market organizations to transform their technology into a strategic advantage. Offering a breadth of services from AI and cybersecurity to cloud, compliance, and traditional MSP/MSSP solutions, Thrive’s team of seasoned experts develop strategies that standardize, scale, and automate technology to achieve outsized ROI. From advisory services to a 24×7×365 SOC and NOC, Thrive provides end-to-end IT and cybersecurity management so clients can focus on innovation and growth. With Thrive, your business is always supported and always secure. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

