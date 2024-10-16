Fogo de Chão Expands East Coast Presence with New Location in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco experience, announced today the signing of a lease agreement for a location in Virginia Beach. The new 6,590-square-foot restaurant will open in 2025 at 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd within Pembroke Square, a bustling retail destination. The new Fogo restaurant will be the first on the Virginia coast joining existing Virginia locations in Richmond, Tysons and Reston.



“Opening in Virginia Beach is a testament to the area's rapidly growing community, and we’re honored to be part of it," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. "The city’s strong sense of connection and dedication to bringing people together through food and culture aligns perfectly with our mission. We look forward to becoming a premiere dining option for the community and contributing to the vibrant culinary landscape that makes Virginia Beach so special."

Designed in partnership with architecture and design agency IDA Experience, the Virginia Beach restaurant will feature an expansive dining room centered around an open churrasco grill, offering guests a 360-degree view of gaucho chefs demonstrating the Culinary Art of Churrasco by butchering, hand carving, and grilling high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame, creating a craveable salty bark. The Market Table will anchor the restaurant and feature seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti, and more.

In the new restaurant, engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy crafted cocktails and South American wines with churrasco. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

"We are excited to have Fogo join Pembroke Square to offer a top-of-the-line experience to both community members and residents as part of our redevelopment project," said Ramsay Smith, president of Pembroke Realty Group and asset manager of Pembroke Square. Fogo de Chao is the newest addition to the mixed-use destination. Aviva Pembroke, the project's senior living community, is expected to open this Winter followed by construction of the new-to-market hotel, Hilton Tempo, slated to begin in early 2025. The redevelopment is expected to be completed in 2027 with the opening of the new luxury apartments. "Our decision to partner with Fogo is instrumental in enhancing the experience in this area."

For more information about Fogo, visit https://fogo.com/

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Konnect Agency

fogocorp@konnectagency.com

Fogo de Chão’s Virginia Beach location is set to open in 2025 at Pembroke Square. Fogo.com





The Bar Fogo and dining room areas will feature multiple social gathering spaces, carefully integrated to elevate the guest experience at the new Virginia Beach location. Fogo.com





Fogo’s Gaucho Chefs practice the culinary art of churrasco - butchering, preparing and fire-roasting different cuts of protein over an open flame. Fogo.com





Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip, renowned for intense marbling and buttery texture. Fogo.com





Guests will be able to enjoy Bar Fogo Features at the newest Virginia Beach location in the dining room and Bar Fogo areas which include $5 Brazilian Beers, $8 South American Wines, and $10 Brazilian-inspired cocktails. Fogo.com





