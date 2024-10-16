Continental Tire Appoints Ashok Vedanayagam as Head of Marketing the Americas

In this position, Ashok Vedanayagam oversees marketing and communication functions for passenger and Truck Tires for North and South America



MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continental Tire the Americas is pleased to announce the appointment of Ashok Vedanayagam as the Head of Marketing for Passenger and Truck Tires for the region covering North and South America. In this role, Vedanayagam is responsible for a broad portfolio including product management, marketing communications, public relations, e-business, market intelligence, pricing, and strategic planning for the Americas.

“We are excited to have Ashok take on this pivotal role,” said Dr. Jochen Etzel, CEO of Continental Tire the Americas. “With his broad international experience and strong understanding of the industry, he will play a key role in enhancing the value we provide in the region. His ability to align our strategies with the evolving needs of our customers will further help us strengthen our leadership position in the Americas.”

Vedanayagam brings more than two decades of experience in leadership within the Automotive and Tire industries. He joined Continental in 2014 and has held various executive roles within the company, most recently as Key Account Manager for Truck OEMs in the Americas. Previously, he led the Marketing function for the company’s Asia Pacific region.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation. In 2023, Continental generated sales of €41.4 billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 56 countries and markets.

Tire solutions from the Tires group sector make mobility safer, smarter, and more sustainable. Its premium portfolio encompasses car, truck, bus, two-wheel, and specialty tires as well as smart solutions and services for fleets and tire retailers. Continental delivers top performance for more than 150 years and is one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers. In fiscal 2023, the Tires group sector generated sales of 14 billion euros. Continental's tire division employs more than 56,000 people worldwide and has 20 production and 16 development sites.

Press Contact

Brittany Jenkins

Marketing Communications Specialist

Continental Tire Canada

Phone: +1 (416) 457-8267

E-mail: Brittany.jenkins@conti-na.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c0d1154-fdcd-4ac1-87cc-d93565052788