LegalZoom to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, after the close of market.



Jeff Stibel, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day to discuss the financial results.

LegalZoom Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i58vs4s5 Dial In: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI770a6c595d284e328a2bd7cca6dfbef6

A replay of the webcast also will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website, https://investors.legalzoom.com , following the live event.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for business formation in the United States. Driven by a mission to unleash entrepreneurship, LegalZoom delivers comprehensive legal and compliance products and expertise for small business owners through easy-to-use technology. From free business formations to business management solutions and professional advisory services, LegalZoom supports millions of small business owners and their families throughout the entrepreneurial journey. Founded on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to legal and financial expertise, LegalZoom empowers entrepreneurs to make their dream a reality. To learn more about LegalZoom, visit www.legalzoom.com .

