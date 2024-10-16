NewLake Capital Partners to Host Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call on November 14th at 11:00 a.m. ET

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Additional details are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.newlake.com/.



Event: NewLake Capital Partners Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 1-877-407-3982 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1- 201-493-6780 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1687129&tp_key=b98af5f570

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 28, 2024 and can be accessed by dialing 1 -844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13748695.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

