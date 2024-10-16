Telecom Service Assurance Market Expected to Reach USD 22.6 by 2032 | Rapid Advancements in Technology and Increasing Demand for Enhanced User Experience Drive Growth | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telecom Service Assurance Market Size Analysis:

“The report from SNS Insider indicates that the Telecom Service Assurance Market was valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 22.6 billion by 2032. Moreover, the market is expected to witness a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”

Heightened Demand for Quality Services Drives Market Expansion

As telecom operators strive to provide superior services amidst escalating competition, the demand for service assurance solutions is intensifying. These solutions facilitate the monitoring and management of service quality, ensuring that operators can deliver optimal network performance and user satisfaction. With the proliferation of data and the advent of 5G technologies, operators are increasingly investing in service assurance tools that enable them to proactively identify and resolve issues. This trend is particularly evident as operators seek to enhance customer experience and minimize service disruptions. The telecom industry is witnessing an explosive growth in data traffic, with global data traffic expected to reach 4.8 zettabytes annually by 2025, driven largely by the proliferation of IoT devices and streaming services.

In addition, as telecom networks grow in complexity due to the integration of various technologies, including cloud services, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI), the importance of service assurance becomes even more pronounced. Telecom companies are recognizing the need for comprehensive solutions that not only monitor performance but also provide insights into customer behavior and service quality. Consequently, the development of advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities within service assurance tools is gaining traction, further driving market growth.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Key Service Providers:

Nokia (Nokia AVA, Nokia NetGuard)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei SmartCare, Huawei U2020)

Ericsson (Ericsson Expert Analytics, Ericsson Network IQ)

NEC Corporation (NetCracker Service Assurance, NEC iPASOLINK)

Amdocs (Amdocs SmartOps, Amdocs CES)

IBM Corporation (IBM Netcool, IBM SevOne)

Comarch S.A. (Comarch Service Assurance, Comarch OSS Suite)

Accenture (Accenture Intelligent Operations, Accenture Network Assurance)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (TCS Digital Service Assurance, TCS HOBS)

EXFO Inc. (EXFO Nova, EXFO Active Testing)

Key Users of Telecom Service Assurance:

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications

Vodafone Group

China Mobile Ltd.

Orange S.A.

BT Group

Telefonica S.A.

Deutsche Telekom

Reliance Jio

T-Mobile US

Telecom Service Assurance Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 9.8 Bn Market Size by 2032 US$ 22.6 Bn CAGR CAGR of 9.8% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Accelerating 5G deployment globally drives demand for real-time network monitoring and service reliability.



• Telecom operators use AI and automation to optimize service delivery and manage complex networks, these technologies enhance operational efficiency, boosting the demand for advanced assurance systems.



• Telecom service assurance helps minimize downtimes and improves service quality, boosting customer retention.

Segment Analysis

By Component | Solutions Lead the Market in 2023

In 2023, the solution segment led the telecom service assurance market and accounted for 61% of the global revenue. The growing need for efficient network management and service optimization has resulted in increased adoption of service assurance solutions across the telecom sector. These solutions provide operators with critical insights into network performance, helping them to enhance service quality and streamline operations.

Key offerings within the solutions segment include network performance monitoring, fault management, service quality management, and end-user experience management. The ability of these solutions to deliver real-time data and analytics is crucial for telecom operators seeking to improve their overall service delivery. Approximately 75% of telecom operators globally have integrated some form of service assurance solution into their operations, indicating a strong trend toward technological adoption within the sector.

By Enterprise Size | Large Enterprises Dominated the Market

The telecom service assurance market was dominated by the large enterprises segment in 2023 and held a revenue share of 72%. This segment's dominance can be attributed to the extensive resources and infrastructure available to large telecom operators, enabling them to invest in advanced service assurance solutions that optimize network performance and enhance customer satisfaction. Large enterprises benefit from service assurance tools that allow them to manage complex networks and deliver seamless services across multiple regions. These tools help operators analyze network performance data, predict potential service disruptions, and implement corrective actions swiftly. As a result, large telecom companies are leveraging these solutions to maintain a competitive edge and enhance their service offerings.

Additionally, the increasing focus on customer experience is pushing large enterprises to invest in service assurance solutions that facilitate proactive management of service quality. By utilizing advanced analytics and monitoring tools, these companies can address customer issues before they escalate, thereby enhancing overall user satisfaction and loyalty.

Telecom Service Assurance Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution Probe System Network Management Workforce Management Fault Management Quality Monitoring Others

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Operator

Mobile Operator

Fixed Operator

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Regional Insights | North America Led the Telecom Service Assurance Market

In 2023, North America maintained its position as the leader in the telecom service assurance market which held approximately 35% of the market share. The region's dominance can be attributed to its advanced telecommunications infrastructure and the presence of key industry players. Major telecom operators in the U.S. and Canada are actively investing in service assurance solutions to improve network performance and enhance customer satisfaction. Government initiatives and regulatory frameworks in North America are also fostering market growth. For instance, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has implemented various policies aimed at improving service quality in the telecommunications sector. These initiatives encourage operators to adopt service assurance solutions to comply with regulatory requirements and enhance service delivery.

The APAC region, witnessing the highest growth rates in the telecom service assurance market, driven by rapid digital transformation and increasing investment in telecom infrastructure. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are experiencing a surge in demand for service assurance solutions as telecom operators seek to enhance network performance and service quality. The rise of 5G technology and the proliferation of IoT devices in these markets are further propelling the demand for robust service assurance solutions.





Recent Developments

In August 2024, AT&T announced the launch of its new AI-driven service assurance platform, designed to provide real-time insights and enhance customer experience by proactively identifying network issues before they impact users.

In June 2024, Verizon partnered with a leading tech firm to integrate advanced analytics into its service assurance tools, enabling enhanced performance monitoring and faster issue resolution.

In April 2024, T-Mobile reported a significant reduction in service disruptions following the implementation of a comprehensive service assurance solution, which has improved its overall network performance metrics.

