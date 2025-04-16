Architectural Coatings Market Set to Hit USD 117.07 Billion by 2032 Amid Surge in Eco-Friendly Innovations and Infrastructure Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global architectural coatings market is projected to reach USD 117.07 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.76% from 2024 to 2032.

Download PDF Sample of Architectural Coatings Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6485





Architectural coatings are baseline paint decor coatings extensively applied on inside and outside surfaces of the construction, which provides weather resistance, surface durability, and decorative enhancement. Globally, stricter environmental regulations and rising public awareness of the health effects of VOCs (volatile organic compounds), particularly in the urban areas of Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, have led to a substantial increase in demand for high-performance, low-VOC coatings. As governments across the globe are focusing more on sustainability goals in the construction sector, manufacturers are pouring money into advanced coating technologies. Regulatory incentives, such as those introduced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), are nudging the industry toward greener alternatives. In turn, manufacturers are developing waterborne, bio-based, and solar-reflective coatings that comply with these laws while improving the performance of buildings.

The United States held the largest market share in North America in 2023 with a valuation of USD 14.40 billion, projected to reach USD 20.26 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.87% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is supported by rising expenditure on construction projects for commercial buildings and residential properties especially with the second most economic stimulus plan under the Biden Administration in the form of $1.2 trillion national infrastructure investment and jobs act (IIJA) which will begin to be rolled out in 2023 for the upgrade of national infrastructure facilities. While the expansion of solvent-free paint is propelled by actions from the government level (state & federal), the U.S. market is taking advantage of steady DIY trends through the home improvement star & renewed interests for environmentally friendly homeowners looking for zero-VOC paints. To counter this, industrial behemoths either go big on such as PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, and RPM International Inc up to Oct 2023, where new novel coatings not only safeguard surfaces.

Key Players:

AkzoNobel N.V. (Dulux Weathershield, Sikkens Alpha Rezisto, Levis Ambiance)

Asian Paints Limited (Royale Aspira, Apex Ultima, Tractor Emulsion)

Axalta Coating Systems (Envirocron, Tufcote, Imron)

BASF SE (Acronal, Glasurit, Suprapur)

Behr Process Corporation (Marquee, Premium Plus, Ultra)

Benjamin Moore & Co. (Aura, Regal Select, Ultra Spec)

Berger Paints India (WeatherCoat Anti Dust, Silk Breathe Easy, Luxol Xpress)

Brillux GmbH & Co. KG (E.L.F. Primer, Creativ Granulato, Hydro-PU-Tec)

CIN, S.A. (VinylClean, Nováqua HD, Cinacryl)

Cloverdale Paint Inc. (Ecologic, Covercoat, Towerthon)

DAW SE (Caparol Amphisilan, Capadur F7, Alpina Feine Farben)

Dunn-Edwards Corporation (Spartawall, Aristoshield, Evershield)

Hempel A/S (Hempalin, Topaz, Contex)

Jotun A/S (Majestic, Jotashield, Fenomastic)

Kelly-Moore Paints Co., Inc. (DuraPoxy, AcryShield, Premium Professional)

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Ales Shiquy, Ecolux, FineTex)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Odour-less, Vinilex, Weatherbond)

PPG Industries, Inc. (Timeless, Manor Hall, Pure Performance)

RPM International, Inc. (Rust-Oleum Painter’s Touch, Zinsser Perma-White, Modern Masters Metallic)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Emerald, Duration, SuperPaint)

Architectural Coatings Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 77.04 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 117.07 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.76% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Vinyl, Polyurethane, Others)

•By Technology (Waterborne, Solventborne, Powder coatings)

•By End-use (Residential, Non-residential) Key Drivers • Increasing Demand for Smart Coatings with Self-Healing and Anti-Microbial Properties Driving the Architectural Coatings Market Growth.

Market Segmentation

By Resin Type

In 2023, acrylic resins held the largest share of the architectural coatings market at around 45.2%. Acrylic-based coatings offer excellent UV resistance, flexibility, and fast-drying properties, making them ideal for both interior and exterior applications. These coatings are widely used in decorative paints and coatings for their durability and color retention, especially in regions with high humidity and intense sunlight.

Epoxy resins followed closely, mainly used in high-performance applications requiring chemical resistance and adhesion. These are particularly prevalent in commercial buildings and industrial floor coatings. Meanwhile, alkyd resins continue to serve niche applications where traditional finishes and durability are needed, such as in heritage property restorations.

By Technology

Waterborne coatings dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 60.3%, attributed to their low VOC emissions and compliance with stringent environmental standards. Waterborne coatings are widely preferred in both developed and emerging markets, particularly in Europe and North America, due to regulatory mandates. Oil-based and solvent-borne coatings, though still used for specialty applications, are witnessing a steady decline due to environmental concerns and longer drying times.

By End-Use

In terms of application, the residential sector held the largest market share at 70.4% in 2023. The resurgence of housing construction, coupled with increasing renovation and repainting activities, has driven demand for interior wall paints, primers, and exterior weather-resistant coatings. Meanwhile, the commercial segment, encompassing offices, retail spaces, and public infrastructure, is experiencing notable growth with increased investments in smart cities and commercial property refurbishments.

If You Need Any Customization on Architectural Coatings Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6485

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific held the largest market share, around 41.2%, in 2023. The urbanization and infrastructure development, along with an expanding middle-class population, are some factors responsible for high market demand. China, India, and Southeast Asia contributed the most to emissions, with China at the top thanks to its vast construction sector. As per the data provided by the China National Bureau of Statistics, the country witnessed USD 1.8 trillion of real estate investment in the year of 2023, highly enhancing the scope for architectural coatings. Residential construction was stimulated by India’s Smart Cities Mission and Housing for All initiative, while Japan’s government infrastructure spending package further supported demand for premium coatings due to its focus on sustainable and earthquake resistance.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Sherwin-Williams launched its Emerald Rain Refresh Exterior Acrylic Latex, featuring self-cleaning technology and enhanced moisture protection for homes and commercial buildings.

Sherwin-Williams launched its Emerald Rain Refresh Exterior Acrylic Latex, featuring self-cleaning technology and enhanced moisture protection for homes and commercial buildings. In 2024, Asian Paints announced the expansion of its eco-friendly water-based coatings product line across India and Southeast Asia, aimed at reducing carbon footprint in mass housing projects.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Architectural Coatings Market Segmentation, By Resin Type

8. Architectural Coatings Market Segmentation, By Technology

9. Architectural Coatings Market Segmentation, By End-use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practice

13. Conclusion

Related Reports:

Waterborne Coatings Market Size Report 2024-2032

Paints & Coatings Market Share & Growth by 2032

Bio-Based Coatings Market Research Report by 2032

Chromium Phosphate Market Trends & Opportunities by 2032

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.