Growth Opportunities in the Data Acquisition Market to 2028 - Industrial IoT Solutions, Multichannel DAQ and DAQ in Conformance Testing and Design Validation

In modern business operations, data is an essential factor in making crucial decisions. The drivers that contribute to the growth of the data acquisition (DAQ) market share a common thread - the need for more data analysis at every stage, from design to manufacturing and operations. Powerful factors drive this market, such as the widespread adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), the escalating costs of machine failure that necessitate conformance testing and design validation, and increasingly stringent government regulations. The high demand for multichannel measurement capabilities from end users, a consequence of the growing number of IIoT use cases, will be a major driver of market growth.



This analysis focuses on the global data acquisition market and determines that the market size will have grown from $1.89 billion in 2021 to $2.18 billion in 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%, with a base year (2023) negative growth rate of 5.7%.

North America and Europe have relatively mature markets, mostly driven by DAQ ecosystem part replacement, whereas Asia-Pacific sees the integration of newer DAQ systems, attaining a faster CAGR of 3.3%. Higher electric vehicle sales in the automotive sector and the growing presence of distributed DAQ in industries that deal with large objects, such as aerospace and defense and energy, will further renew market opportunities.

